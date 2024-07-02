New Skoda Compact Electric SUV Details Revealed – 560 Kms Range, 3 Battery Options

Skoda’s newest electric SUV will be offered with three battery pack options, with max range of 560 km

After launching its first electric model, the Enyaq, Skoda has started work on an entirely new compact electric SUV named the Elroq. Just like the Enyaq, the Elroq will also be underpinned by the MEB platform. World premiere of Skoda Elroq is expected by the end of this year.

Skoda Elroq electric SUV – Key features

Elroq follows Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language. According to Skoda’s chief designer, Oliver Stefani, Elroq will be a visual treat for the eyes and could emerge as a trendsetter. While the test mule is heavily camouflaged, one can see glimpses of the captivating matrix-LED headlights and top-mounted LED DRLs. Other noticeable highlights include a small lower grille and Skoda logo on the hood.

Side profile has thick body cladding, conventional door handles and a prominent shoulder line. The SUV has short front and rear overhangs, ensuring a sleek outline. Based on the variant, wheel size will be 19-inch or 20-inch.

Skoda has revealed that the wheels of Elroq SUV will be aerodynamically optimized. These will have an overall drag coefficient of 0.26, which is pretty good. At the rear, Skoda Elroq has edgy wraparound tail lamps and a prominent bumper.

Interiors

While interiors are yet to be revealed, one can expect a focus on ensuring a sense of enhanced roominess. Interiors of Elroq will be offering exceptional comfort and practicality. Some of the key features likely include a digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, ambient lighting and a wide range of connectivity options. Elroq will be using environmentally friendly materials in line with Skoda’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint.

Tech kit includes features such as advanced driving assistance systems and remote parking. A comprehensive range of safety features will be available including up to nine airbags. The SUV will have plenty of storage compartments and boot space of 470 litres. With the rear seats folded, boot space can be increased to 1,580 litres.

Skoda Elroq – Variants, powertrain, performance, range

Skoda will offer the Elroq in four trims – Elroq 50, 60, 85 and 85x. Base-spec Elroq will be equipped with a 55kW battery and a 168 hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Elroq 60 will have a 63-kW battery pack and a 201 hp electric motor, also powering the rear wheels. Both these variants will have a top speed of 160 km/h.

Top-spec Elroq 85 and 85x will be equipped with an 82-kWh battery pack. While the Elroq 85 has a 282 hp rear motor, the 85x gets an additional small electric motor mounted on the front axle. Combined output is 295 hp. Elroq 85 and 85x will have a range of 560 km.

While all Elroq variants will support DC fast charging, the 175-kW charging option will be offered with only the 85 and 85x models. With a DC charger, all models will be able to load 10-80% in around 28 minutes. An 11 kW AC charger will be available for all models of Skoda Elroq.