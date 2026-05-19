New Skoda Epiq Electric SUV Debuts – 4.2m Long, 32 kWh / 305 Kms, 52 kWh / 425 Kms

Skoda has globally unveiled the new Epiq electric SUV, previewing the brand’s upcoming entry-level EV that is scheduled to enter production in mid-2026. Positioned below Elroq and Enyaq in Skoda’s global EV lineup, Epiq will become the company’s most affordable electric SUV and will rival compact EVs (upcoming) such as Renault 4, Kia EV2 and Volkswagen ID. Cross.

Affordable Electric SUV For Global Markets

Skoda says Epiq has been designed to offer electric mobility without significantly increasing ownership costs over equivalent ICE SUVs. In the UK, the new Epiq starts at £24,950 (Rs 32.34 lakh), bringing it close to the pricing of Kamiq. Measuring 4,171 mm long, 1,798 mm wide and 1,581 mm tall, Skoda Epiq adopts the company’s new Modern Solid design language.

It gets a closed-off glossy black Tech-Deck Face, slim T-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps, chunky SUV styling and aero-focused wheel designs. The SUV has a drag coefficient of 0.275, aided by active cooling shutters, aero wheel trims, optimized underbody panels and rear spoiler design.

Despite compact dimensions, Skoda claims Epiq offers generous practicality. The electric SUV gets a 475-litre boot along with an additional 25-litre frunk under the bonnet for charging cables and smaller items. The cabin has seating for five occupants.

Minimalist Interior With Physical Controls

Inside, the dashboard layout follows a minimalist approach with focus on usability rather than excessive digitalisation. The SUV gets a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 5-inch digital driver display. Skoda has retained physical buttons and haptic rotary controls for key functions. Features include wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging with cooling, dual-zone climate control, heated seats and connected car technology through the MySkoda app.

The interior also uses recycled and animal-free materials. Skoda says more than 34 kg of recycled materials have been used in the vehicle. Multiple “Simply Clever” features continue as well, including umbrella holder, charging cable storage bag, bag hooks and smart cupholders.

Battery Options, Range & Charging Details

Entry-level variants use a 37 kWh LFP battery pack paired with a 133 bhp motor and offer a claimed range of around 190 miles (305 km). Higher variants get a larger 52 kWh NMC battery paired with a 208 bhp motor. Maximum claimed range is up to 272 miles (around 425 km). Skoda Epiq is underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s MEB+ platform that will also support upcoming compact EVs from Volkswagen and Cupra. The SUV will be offered with multiple battery options globally.

Charging speeds of up to 105 kW are supported, allowing 10-80% charging in under 25 minutes. All variants also support 11 kW AC charging. One of the notable additions is bidirectional charging, allowing the vehicle to supply power externally or even back to homes where infrastructure permits.

The Epiq also gets one-pedal driving functionality with adjustable regenerative braking modes. Safety equipment includes seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, traffic sign recognition, side assist and rear traffic alert. Higher variants additionally get advanced parking assist and Drive Assist functions.

Skoda says Epiq has been tuned to prioritize comfort and ease of use in urban conditions. The SUV is front-wheel-drive and designed to offer familiar driving characteristics for customers transitioning from petrol-powered compact SUVs. With its practical packaging, compact dimensions and relatively accessible pricing, Epiq is expected to play a key role in Skoda’s future EV expansion plans globally.