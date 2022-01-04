New Skoda Kodiaq is expected to priced from around Rs 36 lakh (ex-sh) – Launch is expected to take place this month

Skoda updated the Kodiaq in international markets. It is the first major update that Kodiaq has received ever since the current generation model made its debut four years ago. The update has been due for India too. What was planned to get launched last year, is now getting ready for launch in Jan 2022. The delay has been due to unforeseen circumstances caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and shortage of semiconductor chips.

In Czech Republic, Skoda Kodiaq is available in five trims- SE, SE L, SportLine, and L&K along with top-spec vRS trim. In India, it will only be offered in three variants of Style, Sportline and L&K – Style being the base variant while L&K being the top variant.

New Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Updates

Powering all three variants will be the same engine – 2.0 liter petrol TSI. It is rated to deliver 140 kW / 190 hp @ 4200-6000 rpm. Seating capacity is for up to 7 adults including driver. Only automatic transmission is on offer with 4×4 drive as standard. Diesel engine is not on offer.

Updates on the premium three-row SUV comprise both cosmetic and feature upgrades over the current model. Starting with its exterior design, the new Kodiaq facelift gets full-LED Matrix headlights for the first time embedded with integrated LED DRLs.

Front face of the updated SUV gets a revised hexagonal Skoda Butterfly radiator grille and a reprofiled front bumper with mesh-pattern air intake vents. The bonnet design of the SUV has also been tweaked slightly.

Along the side profile, it gets new 20-inch Sagittarius alloy wheels with removable covers for the top-end vRS variant and black-out pillars and roof rails. Moving towards the rear, new Kodiaq facelift gets a new spoiler with winglets on sides of the rear windshield which optimizes its aerodynamic properties and offers a low drag coefficient of 0.31.

It also sports redesigned wraparound LED tail-lamps, revised rear bumper and Skoda lettering across its tailgate. In terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4,699 mm in length, 1,882 mm in width and offers a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. GVW is at 2,493 kgs.

Interior & Feature Updates

Inside the cabin, Kodiaq facelift will be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts offering tons of creature comforts. Some of the features include heated and ventilated seats with a massage function, multiway electric seat adjustment with memory function, perforated leather upholstery and a multifunctional steering wheel. The cabin also boasts a 10.25-inch digital instrument console along with a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

The infotainment unit houses Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and in-built connected car tech. Other notable features include LED ambient lighting, new decorative strips and contrasting stitching on upholstery, contrasting stitching on door trims and an optional CANTON audio system. Safety kit offered includes features such as up to nine airbags, a 360-degree camera and driver assistance systems comprising Adaptive Lane Assist, Predictive Cruise Control and more.