New Skoda Kodiaq Launch Price Rs 46.89 L – Sportline and L&K Trims

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has just launched the 2nd Generation Skoda Kodiaq in India. This was a long time due and it replaced the 1st Gen model sold in India. This premium 4X4 SUV is Skoda’s flagship offering in India and aims to offer a blend of 7-seat versatility, robust dynamics, off-road ability, refinement and luxury.

New Skoda Kodiaq Launch

Stepping into its 2nd Generation avatar, Skoda Kodiaq has adopted a more mature design language. It still looks unmistakably a Kodiaq, but with a new flair that enhances sophistication and premium quotient. Prices for new Skoda Kodiaq start from Rs 46.89 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is offered in both Sportline and L&K trims.

Top-spec L&K trim commands a price tag of Rs 48.69 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs 1.8 lakh more than Sportline. All-new Kodiaq is offered in six colour options. These include Moon White, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, Velvet Red, Race Blue. L&K trim gets an exclusive Bronx Gold colour and Sportline gets an exclusive Steel Grey colour.

It has to be noted that VW Tiguan is only launched in the sporty R Line configuration that commands Rs 49 lakh (Ex-sh). In comparison, Skoda Kodiaq Sportline starting at Rs 46.89 lakh emerges as an attractive proposition. This vehicle has been launched in India via the CKD route and assembled at their facility in Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

Design & Interiors

New Skoda Kodiaq’s exterior design stands out with its large butterfly grill with integrated light strip, Crystallinium LED headlights with a welcome function, large alloy wheels, chiselled lines and more. Sportline trim gets sporty gloss black elements while L&K gets sophisticated dark chrome highlights.

On the inside, Sportline gets an all-black sporty theme, while L&K trim gets Cognac leather upholstery. There’s a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a digital cockpit, smart dials for climate control with integrated displays, ventilated seats, a redesigned centre console with a gear selector on steering column and more.

It is loaded with features and creature comforts. Notable features include Ergo seats, pneumatic massage function, acoustic front windshield and side windows for noise insulation, 9 airbags, panoramic sunroof, 13 speaker 725W music system from Canton, rolling rear sunblinds, multi-zone climate control and more.

Specs & Powertrains

New Skoda Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,679 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm. Even with 3rd-row seats up, 2nd Gen Kodiaq offers 281L boot space, which can be increased to 786L with 3rd row folded and a cavernous 1,976L capacity when 2nd-row seats are folded.

2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq is positioned on MQB37 platform and is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder TSI Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of generating 201 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and an AWD system. Mileage figures (fuel efficiency) revealed by Skoda is 14.86 km/l.