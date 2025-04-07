New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of Launch – Spy Shots Show SUV Uncamouflaged

While Volkswagen is launching Tiguan R-Line in India, Skoda is keen on launching the new Kodiaq. Unlike Tiguan R-Line which will be launched via CBU route, Skoda is taking the more price effective CKD route. Recent spy shots show Kodiaq SUV without any camouflage, hinting at an imminent launch. Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of Launch

The company showcased New Gen Kodiaq at Auto Expo 2025 and it was slated to launch soon. For the first time, Skoda Auto India has teased the new Kodiaq SUV on their social media handles. This teaser mentions “Skoda Kodiaq, Coming Soon”, indicating that the launch is right around the corner.

Skoda is bringing New Gen Kodiaq to India via the CBU route, thus attracting less taxes and keeping pricing competitive. This is especially true when we bring VW’s soon to launch Tiguan R-Line into the equation. When launched, new Kodiaq will primarily take on Jeep Meridian and VW Tiguan R-Line along with other SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

The company is expected to launch Kodiaq in Sportline, Laurin & Klement and even an RS trim. The one showcased at Auto Expo 2025 was the top-spec Kodiaq L&K variant. RS trim will pack enhanced performance and is expected to launch in India as a CBU, similar to strategy followed with Octavia RS.

Sportline and L&K trims spied uncamouflaged

Skoda has de-listed 1st Gen Kodiaq SUV from Indian website, making space for 2nd Gen Kodiaq which will launch soon. 2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, 1,659 mm in height and has a 2,791 mm long wheelbase. It has a ground clearance of 192 mm, which should be enough to tackle Indian roads.

It features a new design language while still looking unmistakably a Skoda Kodiaq. The main difference comes in the interiors of 2nd Gen Kodiaq. It shares a lot of elements from the new Skoda Superb including the overall dashboard layout and a large free-standing infotainment screen, intelligent climate control knobs, ventilated, powered and massaging seats and more.

Latest test mules of New Gen Skoda Kodiaq are from seen around Pune city without any camouflage. Latest spy shots from Automobile With Bruce show both Kodiaq Sportline and Kodiaq L&K trims without any camouflage. Powering this vehicle will be a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with around 190 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque along with AWD drivetrain.