New Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo At Dealer – Exteriors, Interiors Detailed

Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition gets a distinctive sporty look and some additional features

Skoda is known for introducing special trims of its models, across the globe. Two of its most famous badges happen to be ‘Monte Carlo’ and ‘Laurin and Klement’ (more commonly known as L&K). After bringing in two new India-spec products, namely the Kushaq and Slavia, Skoda is now planning to bring in special trims for its models.

Ahead of the official launch, the first units of the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition arrived at the dealer yard. The new special edition gets some additional features and visual highlights, which help it to look and feel distinct, when compared with the standard trims of Kushaq.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Exteriors

Kushaq Monte Carlo edition gets a blacked-out treatment on its exterior. Chrome elements of the standard model have been replaced by all-black elements. Thanks to aesthetic changes, visually, the SUV looks sportier and a little more aggressive than its standard counterpart.

Exterior colour options are limited to just red and white paint shades. Alloys of the special edition look similar to the ones which we have seen on the previous generation Octavia RS 245. Skoda will be selling the Kushaq Monte Carlo with 205/55 R17 tyres. Like most special editions, the SUV gets ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on front fenders.

Major highlights on the inside includes an all new fully digital instrument cluster, which replaces analogue units found on standard Kushaq trims. This instrument cluster has been borrowed from Kushaq’s cousin – Slavia. Cabin gets a dual tone red-black upholstery, with prominent Monte Carlo badging all across. Dual tone theme continues on seats, dashboard, centre console and even on Instrument cluster’s graphics.

Feature list doesn’t see a significant bump as most features have been carried over from Kushaq’s Style trim. Highlights include automatic headlamps, ventilated front seats, all-LED headlamps, automatic wipers, 6-speaker sound system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming rear view mirror and much more. Panoramic sunroof is not a part of the feature list of Kushaq Monte Carlo edition, as the SUV gets standard single pane sunroof only.

Powertrain

Engine options for Kushaq Monte Carlo include 2 petrol motors, namely a 1 litre 115 hp engine and a 1.5 litre 150 hp motor. 6-speed Manual gearbox is provided as standard, however, customers can also choose a 6-speed torque converted unit with the 1-litre motor and a 7-speed DSG with the larger 1.5 litre motor.

Competition of Kushaq Monte Carlo includes models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and MG Astor. Additional competition comprises lower-end trims of models like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

Special edition models help OEMs to increase options for their customers, and cater to a growing segment which prefers to have special personalized cars with a distinctive visual appeal. Interestingly, most of these special edition models are priced at a premium, which helps OEMs with improved margins, increasing their overall profitability.

