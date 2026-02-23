New Skoda Kushaq Production Starts At Pune Plant – Delivery Starts Next Month

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has officially commenced production of the new Kushaq at its Chakan plant in Pune, marking a significant milestone for the brand’s India operations. The updated SUV strengthens the Group’s ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ vision and signals the start of Skoda’s product offensive for 2026.

The Kushaq holds special importance for the brand, being the first model developed under the INDIA 2.0 strategy and tailored specifically for Indian driving conditions. With high levels of localisation, competitive ownership costs and strong export potential, the SUV has played a pivotal role in SAVWIPL’s growth journey.

Enhanced Features & Comfort

The new Kushaq receives several premium feature additions aimed at elevating comfort and appeal in the midsize SUV segment. These include a segment-first rear seat massage function, a panoramic sunroof, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission option.

The introduction of this new gearbox is expected to enhance drivability and refinement, further strengthening Kushaq’s positioning. In terms of safety, the SUV continues to offer up to 40 active and passive safety features and retains its 5-star safety credentials for both adult and child occupants. Skoda has refrained from adding ADAS features to the new Kushaq.

Strong India Integration & Global Role

Company officials highlighted India’s growing role in Skoda’s global manufacturing ecosystem. The rapid start of production following the world premiere of the new Kushaq in January 2026 underlines the operational efficiency at the Pune facility. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2026, supported by strong pre-booking response.

The Kushaq has been instrumental in SAVWIPL’s performance in India, contributing to the Group’s record 117,000 units sold in 2025. Alongside models such as Kylaq, Slavia, Taigun and Virtus, it forms a key part of the Group’s locally manufactured portfolio. Majority of the sales boost is thanks to the new Kylaq, which was launched early last year.

With production now underway, Skoda aims to build on Kushaq’s established reputation for European driving dynamics, robust build quality and solid safety, while expanding its network and reinforcing India’s position as a strategic production and export hub.