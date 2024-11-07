New Skoda Kylaq All 4 Variants – Features and Brochure Revealed

With attractive exteriors, a catchy name and comprehensive equipment list, Kylaq can emerge as the bestselling Skoda car in India

To diversify its India portfolio and boost exports, Skoda has introduced the all-new Kylaq SUV. Official bookings for Kylaq will commence from 2nd December, whereas deliveries will start from 27th January 2025. The SUV will also be displayed at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Skoda Kylaq variant-wise features – Classic, Signature, Signature+

Users will have the option to choose from four trims – Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. A total of five colour options are on offer – Olive Gold, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Candy White. The base Classic trim gets 16-inch steel wheels. Inside, the Kylaq Classic trim has fabric seats, 4 speakers, tilt adjustable steering and powered ORVMs. Also, power windows, rear AC vents, 12V charging socket at front, manual AC and front centre arm rest.

Tech kit includes traction control, auto engine start-stop and analogue dials with digital MID. The SUV gets adjustable headrests for all passengers and manual day/night IRVM. Safety package includes six airbags, central locking, three-point seat belts for all passengers and ISOFIX anchors.

Mid-spec Signature trim gets 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Kylaq Signature trim gains a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls and 2 tweeters. Other additions include Type-C USB ports at front, chrome garnish on AC vents and door handles, rear defogger and rear parcel shelf. Signature trim also gets dual-tone treatment on the dash, seat fabric and door panels. Safety kit has been enhanced with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

In case of Kylaq Signature+ trim, upgrades include a 10-inch touchscreen, automatic AC, digital instrument console and power folding ORVMs. Other additions include rear centre arm rest, cruise control, dash insert, paddle shifters and leather wrapped steering wheel with chrome garnish.

Top-spec Kylaq Prestige trim has most of the premium features that customers expect to have from a sub-4m SUV. It includes an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, power adjustable front seats and leather upholstery. Kylaq Prestige trim has sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, auto dimming IRVM and rear wiper.

Skoda Kylaq variant-wise powertrain options

Kylaq will be offered with a sole petrol engine, with transmission choices of 6MT and 6-speed torque converter automatic. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 115 hp and 178 Nm. Classic and Signature trims will be offered with only the manual transmission. Signature+ and Prestige trims will have the option of both 6MT and 6AT. According to Skoda, Kylaq can achieve 0-100 kmph in approximately 10.5 seconds.

Kylaq competition check

Skoda Kylaq will take on other sub-4m SUVs such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and Hyundai Venue. Kylaq will also face sibling rivalry from the upcoming Volkswagen Tera. Based on the Kylaq, VW Tera will be launched first in Brazil in 2025. It will have distinctive styling, although the equipment list and powertrain options will be the same as Skoda Kylaq.