New Skoda Octavia RS Launch Price Rs 49.99 Lakh – Sold Out in 20 Minutes

Marking 25 years of its journey in India, Skoda Auto India has reintroduced one of its most iconic models — the all-new Octavia RS, priced at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched as a limited-run, fully built unit (FBU), the performance sedan saw a record-breaking response, with all units selling out within just 20 minutes of pre-bookings opening.

Return of an Icon

First introduced in India in 2004, the Octavia RS became a benchmark for performance sedans with its turbo-petrol engine and driver-focused dynamics. Now, in its latest avatar, the 2025 Octavia RS blends heritage, cutting-edge technology, and pure performance — reaffirming its position as India’s ultimate enthusiast’s car. Deliveries for the new Skoda Octavia RS begin from November 6, 2025.

Under the hood, the Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 265 PS and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The car accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The sedan’s advanced sports suspension, progressive steering, and RS-tuned chassis ensure razor-sharp handling and a dynamic driving experience on every road.

The new Octavia RS blends sophistication with aggression through LED Matrix headlights, dynamic LED tail lamps, and gloss black exterior accents. It sits on 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels wrapped in low-profile tyres, giving it a purposeful stance. The RS is available in five colours — Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red — each enhancing its sporty personality.

Tech-Laden Cabin with Premium Comfort

Inside, the Octavia RS combines sportiness with luxury. The cabin features Suedia-leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, sports seats with massage and memory functions, and ambient lighting. A 32.77 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, and a Canton 675W 11-speaker sound system elevate the in-cabin experience.

Skoda has equipped the Octavia RS with a full suite of ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Assist, and Intelligent Park Assist. Safety is reinforced by 10 airbags, a 360 Area View camera, Head-Up Display, ISOFIX mounts, and advanced stability systems. Ground clearance is 128mm.

Backed by Skoda’s Ownership Promise

The Octavia RS comes with Skoda Auto India’s 4-year / 100,000 km warranty and 4-year complimentary roadside assistance, ensuring complete peace of mind for customers.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The response to the Octavia RS has been phenomenal. This iconic model has truly ignited the passion of driving enthusiasts across India, reinforcing the cult status that Octavia RS enjoys globally. As we celebrate 25 remarkable years of Skoda Auto in India, our commitment to delivering world-class cars remains stronger than ever. The RS badge symbolises more than just performance. It represents the emotional connection and trust our customers have in the Skoda brand. We are excited to welcome a new generation of enthusiasts into the Skoda family and continue building on the strong legacy and fandom that defines our brand in this market.”