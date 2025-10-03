New Skoda Octavia vRS Spied During TVC Shoot – Launch Soon

Only 100 units of the Octavia vRS will be available in India to ensure exclusivity and maintain its premium appeal

Ever since the Octavia was discontinued in India in 2023, enthusiasts have longed for its return. The wait will finally end, as launch is expected soon. Bookings for the performance-oriented sedan will commence from 6th October, 2025. Ahead of that, Octavia vRS has been spotted during a TVC shoot. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda Octavia vRS – Exhilarating performance, practical applications

During the Ad shoot, Skoda Octavia vRS can be seen in a glitzy Hyper Green colour. The sedan’s elegant design and sharp detailing ensure that it can support a wide range of colour options. Bold colours like the Hyper Green enhance the sedan’s striking presence. Across international markets, Octavia vRS is available with more such bold colour options such as Race Blue Metallic, Black Magic Pearl Effect, Velvet Red Metallic, Royal Green Metallic, Water World Green and Space Violet. However, enthusiasts in India won’t have these many choices.

vRS model is the performance-oriented version of the standard Octavia. It is popular for its powerful performance and ability to deliver the comfort and convenience associated with an everyday family car. A versatile machine that offers the best of both worlds. Powering the Skoda Octavia vRS is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 265 PS and 370 Nm of torque. It is paired with a DSG transmission. Skoda Octavia vRS can reach 0 to 100 km/h in just around 6.6 seconds. The sedan has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Skoda Octavia vRS has a clean, timeless design. It has features such as LED matrix headlights, distinctive LED DRLs and signature vertically-slatted grille. Side profile has circular wheel arches, sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, traditional door handles, shark fin antenna and blacked-out B pillars. At the rear, the sedan has a sloping roofline, raked windshield, SKODA lettering on the boot, edgy taillamps and black exhaust tailpipes.

Skoda Octavia vRS – Interiors, features

Interiors of Skoda Octavia vRS are elegant, premium and built for practicality. Some of the key features include premium upholstery with red stitching, carbon effect decorative inserts, aluminium pedals, ambient lighting and 8-speaker sound system. Tech kit includes features such as a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging with cooling function.

Other highlights include adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, electrically operated boot with virtual pedal, keyless entry and start/stop and storage box in centre console. Safety package is quite comprehensive including a wide range of driver assistance features. Key safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, rear-view camera, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking and progressive dynamic steering.

Skoda Octavia vRS will be imported into India as CBU units. As such, it will be offered at a premium pricing, somewhere in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 lakh. Only 100 units will be on offer, as per the original plan. However, if demand exceeds expectations, it is possible that more units could be ordered in the future.

