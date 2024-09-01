New Skoda Sports Range Teased – Updated Slavia, Kushaq Launch Soon?

Added visual flair is likely to be the main goal of upcoming Skoda Sports Range – Kushaq and Slavia likely recipients

Ahead of the festive season, many car manufacturers aim to bring a certain freshness to their portfolio. This is to boost sales and cache in some volume when the aspirations to own a new vehicle is the highest. Skoda is doing something similar too. Say hello to Skoda Sports range, recently teased by the the brand.

New Skoda Sports Range Teased

Skoda has two mainstream offerings on sale in India – Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. Both these vehicles are based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform, which is also shared by Volkswagen products. Excellent crash safety and punchy performance are some of the characteristics of this range.

Now, Skoda aims to up the sportiness quotient associated with Kushaq and Slavia with a new Sports Range. The company just teased Sports Range based on Kushaq and Slavia. In the teaser, we can see both Slavia and Kushaq in a ravishing red shade that should accentuate the sporty appeal.

Speculations for these vehicles include enhanced visual flair with black exterior highlights to position Kushaq and Slavia as more sportier vehicles. Sports Range might also include interior highlights with an all-black theme with red accents. There may be other additions like sportier bumpers front and rear, an illuminated log at the front, and more.

Are these facelifted versions?

As of now, Skoda Sports Range teaser does not show any new elements with Slavia and Kushaq. So, the possibility of these being facelifts is very meek. However, there is a possibility that Skoda is offering more features and a few mechanical upgrades along the way, to better position their products against Korean offerings.

Skoda and Volkswagen products used to hold the performance tag very well in compact SUV and compact sedan segments. More powerful and quicker (on paper) rivals have emerged from rival brands to compete against sedans and SUVs sold by Volkswagen and Skoda.

An enhanced engine tune to offer more performance from the 1.5L EVO engine and improved braking with the addition of rear disc brakes are possibilities with Skoda Sports Range. There might be a sportier exhaust offering a louder and bassy aural experience, associated with sporty cars.

Currently, sportier versions are trending with buyers and Skoda might be jumping on this bandwagon too. The 1.5L 4-cyl TSI turbo petrol EVO engine generates 148 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 7-speed quick-shifting DSG gearbox ensures seamless shifts with vigorous acceleration. More details about Skoda Sports Range will be revealed soon.