New Skoda Sub 4m SUV Side Profile, DRLs Spied – Clearest View Yet

When launched, new Skoda sub 4m SUV will rival Nexon, Brezza, XUV3XO, Venue, Sonet, Magnite, Kiger, Fronx, Taisor and the likes

The sub 4m SUV has been witnessing a lot of action in the recent past. Many OEMs are active in this segment, pitching products that benefit from B segment tax benefits. Skoda is among the aspirants who intend to join this segment with their upcoming unnamed SUV. Clearest images of this upcoming vehicle show its side profile and fascia details.

New Skoda Sub 4m SUV Side Profile Spied

The highly anticipated sub 4m SUV from the house of Skoda is taking shape and rather nicely too. This upcoming SUV has been making quite a number of appearances and every single one of these test mules has had heavy camouflage. Leaving very few details to gather for prying eyes.

Thanks to automotive enthusiasts Vikram Patil and Vishal Jadhav, we now have the most detailed spy shots of Skoda’s upcoming sub 4m SUV. As opposed to previous appearances, the new spy shots show the car’s side profile along with proportions and aesthetics. Car’s alloy wheels still seem to be under finalisation stage, though.

As seen in the comparison image below, Skoda is maintaining its family DNA and has an overall aesthetic of a shrunken-down Kushaq. For many, the appeal of a shrunken-down Kushaq is likely to be the nudge to consider it. Skoda is going for a smaller rear door along with minimal rear overhang to achieve sub 4m length.

Front windshield angle seems to be slightly more upright than Kushaq’s. This should allow Skoda to push front seats closer to dashboard to liberate more room for occupants. Sheet metal profiling should be a lot simpler on the smaller SUV to achieve a less complex production process. There is a strong and thick C-pillar that pays tribute to its bigger brother, Kushaq.

The new fascia takes a more pronounced shape

Apart from the side profile, proportions and car’s silhouette, these new spy shots also show more details of the car’s fascia. We can see production-ready shapes and fine lines of the car’s headlights, LED DRLs and grill, among other attributes.

Skoda’s upcoming sub 4m SUV gets a split headlight design too. Unlike the split headlight design of Kushaq, top parts are LED DRLs, while bottom elements are headlights. Skoda seems to have picked up the trend of deleting fog lights from vehicles, as seen on its upcoming SUV.

Tail lights on this upcoming SUV reminds us more of Taigun than Kushaq. LED tail light signature is a lot sleeker than on Kushaq’s and it has halogen turn indicators below. Other notable attributes are shark fin antenna, faux roof rails, high-mount stop lamp, among others. To keep costs in check, sunroof and ADAS are less likely.

Powertrains-wise, new Skoda sub 4m SUV will pack a sole 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of churning out 114 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

