New Skoda Superb Sportline Debuts – Cranks Up Style, Retains Power Setting

A performance boost would have added more punch to Superb Sportline, but it seems reserved for the rumoured Superb RS

For folks who prefer a more dynamic look and feel for their car, Skoda offers the Sportline edition. This exclusive styling upgrade is available for most Skoda models. The Sportline version has now been introduced for Skoda Superb.

Skoda Superb Sportline – Key features

Aiming to expand market reach, Skoda is offering the Superb Sportline in two body styles – Hatch (liftback) and Combi (estate). Superb Sportline gets multiple cosmetic updates, lowered suspension, sportier wheels and new features. With improved styling, Skoda Superb Sportline emerges as a viable alternative to the posh Laurin & Klement trim. The equipment list is also largely the same for both variants.

Front fascia of Skoda Superb Sportline gets a black bumper extension, used in combination with similar styled side skirts and diffuser. Chrome accents seen with the standard model have been replaced with blacked-out bits to achieve a sportier profile. Other key highlights include LED matrix beam headlights, gloss black grille surround, gloss black wing mirror covers, exclusive Sportline emblems and tinted windows.

Users have the option to choose from standard 18-inch anthracite alloy wheels or sportier 19-inch Torcular units. For an even more exclusive profile, users can choose 19-inch Aniara alloy wheels with aero covers. At the rear, Superb Sportline gets LED tail lights with animated indicators, ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tailgate in gloss black finish and rear diffuser with gloss black strip.

Along with the improved styling, Skoda Superb Sportline also gets a low-slung profile. It’s made possible with a sports chassis that is 15mm lower in comparison to the standard model. The sports chassis comes with the standard progressive steering as well as the optional dynamic chassis control system.

Skoda Superb Sportline – Interiors

Similar to the exteriors, the blacked-out theme continues on the inside. It is evident with the black roof lining and the Microsuede and artificial leather upholstery. One can also notice the carbon-style inserts placed on the dashboard and door trims.

The three-spoke steering wheel gets the Sportline badge, along with new SKODA lettering and shifting paddles. Other updates include stainless steel pedal covers and foot rest and grey artificial leather on the top dashboard layer.

Skoda Superb Sportline has electrically adjustable sports seats that are AGR-certified. They come with heated and ventilated functions and integrated head restraints. Users can also access the Balance function and 10 pneumatic massage cushions. Equipment list includes a 10-inch virtual cockpit that has version-specific graphics. Superb Sportline has ambient lighting, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system and laminated glass for effective noise insulation.

Skoda Superb Sportline – Performance

While it seems desirable, a power boost is not available with Skoda Superb Sportline. However, the sedan does get all standard powertrain options. The 1.5 eTSI mHEV and 2.0 TDi diesel engines make 148 hp, whereas the 2.0 TSI gasoline generates 261 hp.