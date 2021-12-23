New Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4WD Tractor Launch Price Rs 11 Lakh

Sonalika Tiger Di 75 4WD tractor comes in with CRDs technology that complies with Trem IV emission norms

Commemorating the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’ 2021, Sonalika Tractors has launched the Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor in India. Priced at Rs 11 lakhs, this new and highly advanced tractor comes in with superior CRDs (Common Rail Diesel System) technology that promises enhanced power and a higher level of fuel efficiency which will related to better profitability for the farmer.

Tiger DI 75 4WD with CRDs is the industry’s first TREM-IV compliant tractor. The Tiger series have been designed in Europe and available in 4W and 2W drive versions. Sonalika Tiger 75 4WD with CRDs technology complies with Trem IV emission norms. It offers power of 75 hp and economy of 65 hp tractor. Sonalika has also introduced Tiger DI 65 4WD tractor, customized to deliver 65 hp power and economy of a 55hp tractor.

New Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4WD Tractor

Sonalika Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 tractors come in equipped with ‘Sky Smart’ telematics that includes features like engine immobilizer, real-time support for reduced breakdown time, vehicle geo-fencing and tracking.

Features in the Sonalika Tiger series also include twin barrel headlamps with DRLs, a new front grille with extensive use of chrome, LED tail lamps with DRLs, deluxe seating with 4 way adjustment, a digital CAN based instrument cluster and a 5G hydraulic control valve that allows for 130 auto depth settings and high lift capacity of 2,200 kgs.

The tractors comply with upcoming Trem Stage IV emission norms and the fact that they have been developed with CRDs technology, results in the tractors being capable of 10 percent higher fuel efficiency making them more affordable to farmers. They also get special speed gears allowing for 30 applications among which are 4 MB plough, mulcher, reaper, 12-ft harrow, rotavator, baler and tractor mounted combined harvester.

Available in 4W and 2W drive versions the two new Tiger tractors also boast of premium technologies among which are 12+12 shuttle tech transmission and 5G hydraulic control system. This ensures easier gear shift relating to less fatigue among drivers thereby leading to higher productivity.

Sonalika Tractor CRDs Engine Specs

Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 come in with 4,712 cc CRDs engines which on the Tiger DI 75 offers 290 Nm torque and at 258 Nm on Tiger DI 65. Sonalika Tiger DI 75 is capable of a top speed of 40 km/h while this top speed stands at 35.65 km/h on the Tiger DI 65 tractor, thus making both tractors the fastest in their respective segments.

Sonalika Tractors is among the leading tractor makers in India. The company clocked sales of 11,909 units in November 2021 increasing its market share by 1.4 percent. Its exports have been particularly noteworthy, registering YTD exports at 22,268 units surpassing FY21 sales in just 8 months and relating to a 72.2 percent YTD growth over 12,937 units sold in the same period of 2020. Taking exports in November 2021, figures stood at 3,225 units up from 1,607 units exported in November 2020, relating to a 100.7 percent growth.