New Sony 7 Seater Electric SUV Debuts – Could Enter Production

If and when launched, the Vision-S 02 electric SUV from Sony would lock horns with Tesla Model Y crossover

Electric mobility is the future of vehicular movement across the world. This has presented an opportunity to all brands across various industries to be part of the ongoing electric vehicle (EV) revolution which will see the advent of many path-breaking technologies in coming years.

Many technology companies who have had expertise in electronic goods and appliances are now planning to step into EV manufacturing. One of the major brands being Sony which presented its first electric car- the Vision-S Concept back in early 2020.

Sony 7 Seater Electric SUV Concept

The Japanese technology giant has now previewed its second concept electric car in the form of Vision-S 02. Unlike Vision-S which is an electric sedan, Vision-S 02 is an electric SUV and both EV concepts were recently presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Sony even started testing road-legal prototypes of Vision-S around the same time last year, however, it has been reported that the electric sedan is unlikely to reach production stage. On the other hand, speculations are rife that Vision-S 02 could reach production at some point in the future. The electric SUV is based on the same platform as its sedan sibling and gets a four- as well as a seven-seat layout.

Sony Vision-S 02: Exterior Highlights

The crossover measures 4,895mm in length, 1,930mm in width and 1,651mm in height which puts it in the same ballpark as Tesla Model Y. In the concept form, Vision-S 02 weighs 2,480kg. On the outset, Vision-S 02 looks very futuristic, as most upcoming premium born electric vehicles do. Upfront, the closed-off nose and eye-shaped headlights give it a quirky look.

A sloping roofline gives it a proper Coupe SUV appeal. Other exterior highlights such as a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam and a dual-tone paint scheme accentuate its sporty nature. Side profile is dominated by highlights such as designer 20-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars and flush door handles. Instead of ORVMs, Vision-S 02 benefits from camera lenses.

The rear end of the Sony 7 Seater Electric SUV gets a raked windscreen thanks to a sloping roofline and a long stripe of LED taillamp running across the width of tailgate. The design language used by Sony on Vision-S 02 resonates with that from Porsche. Interiors of the new Sony electric SUV boasts minimalism but is loaded with all modern technologies available. The most unique highlight is a fully digital dashboard with a three-screen layout.

Features & Specs

The panoramic infotainment interface could also be used for video playback or for playing video games via a remote connection to a Sony Playstation gaming console. Other features include a three-dimensional audio system, a panoramic glass roof and most importantly Level 2+ driver assistance systems.

Powering Vision-S 02 are two electric motors, one on each axle, with a combined output of 536 bhp – sending power to all four wheels. However, the brand has yet to reveal specs regarding its battery configuration and range. Sony has revealed that the upcoming electric crossover will be marketed and retailed under a new operating company called Sony Mobility Inc. which will debut around March-May this year.