New Suzuki 250cc Adventure Motorcycle Teased – KTM 250 ADV Rival

Latest teaser shared by Suzuki Motorcycle India today, more or less confirms that it is V Strom 250, and not V Strom 1050XT

Suzuki Motorcycle India is expected to launch a new adventure motorcycle in the country soon. The company has been sharing teasers on its social media handles that indicate that the Indian arm of the Japanese automaker could launch a new ADV offering in the near future.

The brand already retails V-Strom 650XT in India and we believe there are two possible options for Suzuki for its upcoming ADV. It could be a toss between an entry-level ADV in the form of V-Strom 250 or a flagship model in the form of V-Strom 1050. A test mule of either model hasn’t been spotted on Indian roads as of now.

Suzuki 250cc Adventure – V Strom 250

Seeing the latest teaser shared today, it is highly likely that the upcoming motorcycle is V-Strom 250. It will be a potential rival to a host of other ADVs like KTM 250 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Benelli TRK 251, BMW G 310 GS and Yezdi Adventure. It is most likely to be based on the Gixxer 250 platform featuring the same quarter-litre heart.

Powering the naked streetfighter and its faired sibling- Gixxer SF 250, this 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. This unit belts out 26.1 bhp at 9300rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7300rpm. Hardware components may differ in order to suit the bike’s adventure characteristics. For instance, suspension setup may offer more travel than the road-friendly Gixxer siblings.

The #MasterOfAdventure is here to take you on the most thrilling rides across different terrains, from your regular city rides to the most adventurous spots!#SuzukiIndia #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/HPNwpf1aez — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 6, 2022

Moreover, V-Strom 250 could be the upcoming Adventure bike since Suzuki recently announced that India could be a global manufacturing hub for all models in the 125cc and 300cc range. The company currently operates through its production facility based out of Gurugram in Haryana and has an annual capacity of over one million units.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT: Flagship ADV

Another possibility is the flagship V-Strom 1050 which might be offered in its most hardcore XT form. The fully-fledged ADV has been labelled as a “master of adventure” by the Japanese brand. If launched, this model could arrive in India as a fully imported model under the CBU route and could rival the likes of Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin and Kawasaki Versys 1000.

Powering V-Strom 1050XT will be a 1037cc liquid-cooled, V-twin motor that pumps out 106 bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 100 Nm at 6000rpm. This motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension setup consists of inverted forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard.

XT trim of V-Strom 1050 rides on alloy wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. If and when launched, the flagship ADV could be priced upwards of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, if V-Strom gets launched, it could be priced above Rs 2.00 lakh (ex-showroom).