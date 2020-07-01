New Suzuki Access BS6 scooter TVC video has the aliens impressed

Suzuki Access BS6 scooter was launched earlier this year in Jan, replacing the BS4 variant

Aliens are usually considered to be technologically superior to humans. But can there be areas where they lag behind? Suzuki Motorcycle India seems to believe so, as its new TVC video shows aliens getting hugely impressed by the fuel efficiency of Access 125 BS6 scooter. Not only are the aliens impressed, but they also beam up the Access 125 to their spaceship and fly away. It’s possible that the aliens may want to study the fuel efficient technology of Access and copy it for their own use on their planet.

Suzuki Access is the bestselling scooter in 125 cc segment and it has retained this title for several months. As may be recalled, Suzuki had launched BS6 Access 125 in January 2020 at a starting price of Rs 64,800. This was around Rs 6,500 more as compared to that of BS4 model.

With another price hike in June 2020, Suzuki Access 125 base (Drum CBS) model now costs Rs 68,800. There are four other variants – Drum Alloy CBS (Rs 70,800), Disc CBS (Rs 71,700), Special Edition Drum (Rs 72,500) and Special Edition Disc (Rs 73,400). All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Watch the latest Suzuki Access scooter aliens TVC video below.

Upgraded Suzuki Access 125 looks a lot more attractive and comes equipped with a range of new features. It gets LED headlamp, which not only enhances its looks, but also ensures improved visibility at night. Rides are a lot more comfortable and convenient on Access 125 BS6, as the scooter is equipped with longer seat and floor board, front utility pocket, dual luggage hooks, USB socket, and large storage space.

Other key features of Access 125 include retro-styled seats, chrome rear view mirror, eco assist illumination, external fuel tank, multi-function digital meter, easy start system, one push central lock system, chrome muffler cover and edgy tail lamp design.

Colour choices for Access standard variant include Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray. Access 125 Special Edition is offered in Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red and Pearl Mirage White.

Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 124 cc air-cooled engine that churns out 8.7ps of max power at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of max torque at 5500 rpm. It comes with fuel-injected tech that improves combustion efficiency and power delivery.

Access 125 is a key contributor to the company’s success in the Indian market. With the BS6 upgrade and other new features, Suzuki Motorcycle India is hopeful that Access will be able to meet the evolving needs of customers. Upgraded Suzuki Access 125 will continue to rival the likes of Honda Activa BS6, TVS NTorq 125 and Honda Grazia.