New Suzuki Scooter Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Suzuki has previously announced that it is working on an electric scooter for India and this could very well be it

The welcoming response received from the Indian audience for sporty automatic scooters like Honda Dio, Yamaha RayZR, Aprilia SR series and TVS NTORQ has apparently made Suzuki pause and take notice. While the Japanese brand does cover the premium automatic scooter segment with its stylish Burgman, there still is a void in its portfolio when it comes to a sleek and sporty offering.

New Suzuki Scooter – Design

A video has emerged online containing a few key details of what looks like an upcoming Suzuki automatic scooter. The low quality images point towards a sporty offering which looks set to be pitted against the aforementioned competitors.

Just like its intended rivals, the new Suzuki scooter features an edgy front apron with integrated headlamp (possibly appointed with LED elements). A small visor and clear lens turn indicators are located on the handlebar cowl.

The tail is characterized by a unique split brake-light setup. The video goes on to reveal the scooter’s fully digital dashboard which is reported to have Bluetooth connectivity. Other noticeable elements are split grab rails, simple-looking rear-view mirrors, engine kill switch and bright colour options. The video claims that the new product is aimed at Gen-Z and ends with the caption, “Zipping is the new cruising”.

Technical details

The powertrain details are not clear as of now but we hope to have a better idea in a matter of few hours – as Suzuki Electric scooter launch is scheduled for tomorrow; 18th Nov, 2021. The lightening logo built into the wordings “More…Per…” at the end of the video suggests that the scooter could be housing a completely or partially electrified propulsion system.

It is to be noted that prototypes of electric version of Burgman were spied testing in the country on more than one occasion. Those could have been the development mules for this new Suzuki scooter.

That said, if the two wheeler were to be equipped with a conventional IC engine, then the Burgman’s 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected unit mated to a CVT is the most likely candidate. The motor produces 8.7 hp and 10 Nm of torque. Take a look at the teaser video below.

Will it work?

After struggling to make inroads during the initial years as an independent brand, Suzuki has now found its rhythm in the highly competitive Indian two wheeler market. While the Gixxer series has managed to carve a niche for itself in the mid-premium compact displacement motorcycle space, the brand’s Access and Burgman Street achieved the same feat in the scooter segment.

The new model is a part of Suzuki’s efforts to consolidate its progress in the market. We expect the new Suzuki scooter to be packed with best-in-segment features, and carry a very tempting price tag. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates.