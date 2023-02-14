New Suzuki Gixxer At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

New 2023 Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series now come in with Suzuki Ride Connect with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console

Suzuki 2W sales in Jan 2023 stood at 66,209 units in domestic markets while exports were at 18,757 units made their way to export markets thus taking total sales to 84,966 units. This related to a YoY growth of 21.47 percent. Majority of Suzuki sales are thanks to their scooters Access, Avenis, Burgman.

Suzuki’s Gixxer range of motorcycles are popular models in the company lineup. They see decent sales not only in domestic markets but also contribute heavily to Suzuki exports from India. From February 2023, Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the Gixxer range so as to add more appeal to buyers.

New Suzuki Gixxer First Look

Suzuki Gixxer range currently includes four variants – Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF. This entire range now gets new colour schemes and Suzuki Ride Connect feature which is now offered as standard. The 2023 Gixxer SF250 now sports Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue colours.

Gixxer 250 is being offered in colours of Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2. Colour schemes on the Gixxer Series include Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Below is a first look walkaround of the new 2023 Suzuki Gixxer, credited to MRD Vlogs.

Suzuki has also increased prices across the Gixxer range. The Gixxer is priced at Rs 1,40,500, SF is priced at Rs 1,45,000 while the Gixxer 250 carries a price tag of Rs 1,95,000. The Gixxer SF 250 in metallic matte stellar blue and metallic matte black No. 2 is priced at Rs 2,02,000 while Gixxer SF 250 in metallic sonic silver and metallic triton blue is priced higher at Rs 2,02,500 (all prices ex-showroom).

This price hike is by Rs 5,700 on the Gixxer 150 going up to Rs 8,500 on Gixxer SF 150 while Gixxer 250 is priced higher by Rs 13,600. Top of the line Gixxer SF 250 is now higher by Rs 10,400. Gixxer and Gixxer 250 are naked street bikes. Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF 250 on the other hand are faired sport bikes.

Suzuki Ride Connect Feature

To further enhance the riding experience, the company is offering Ride Connect feature across the Gixxer range. This connectivity feature comes with a Bluetooth enabled digital console. The application can be synced to the user’s smartphone to offer features such as turn by turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp alerts and missed call alerts. It also indicates speed exceeding warning, level of phone battery and estimated time of arrival. The App is available Android as well as iOS devices.

Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a 155cc engine offering 13.41 hp power and 13.8 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox. The Gixxer 250 series gets a 249cc engine capable of 26.13 hp power and 22.2 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. Gixxer and Gixxer SF continue to compete with the Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS, TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda X-Blade, Yamaha FZS and Hero Xtreme 160R. Gixxer 250 takes on Yamaha FZ-25 and KTM Duke 250 in its segment.