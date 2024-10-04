New Suzuki GSX-8R Launch Price Rs 9.25 Lakh – Daytona 660, R7 Rival

Powering Suzuki GSX-8R sportbike is a 776cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V liquid cooled engine that generates 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm

Suzuki and superbikes go hand in hand. The iconic motorcycle manufacturing brand is known for some of the world’s most celebrated superbikes. In India, the company just expanded its big bike lineup to include the new Suzuki GSX-8R, which they call “New Standard Of Sport”. Let’s take a look.

New Suzuki GSX-8R Launch

Around the festive season, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new fully-faired machine. Called GSX-8R, it is the newest addition to Suzuki’s big bike lineup in India. The launch price quoted by Suzuki is Rs 9.25 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is offered in three colours – Metallic Matte Sword Silver, Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

With cutting-edge sportbike styling GSX-8R aims to excite buyers offering the combination of thrill and everyday rideability. Like other Suzuki sportbikes, the fairing, cowling and windscreen of GSX-8R are designed after extensive wind-tunnel testing. The short exhaust muffler makes sure that it looks more sleek and less bulky.

Hexagonal LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights and LED winkers give a modern aesthetic. There is a long tail section too, which owners are likely to get rid of immediately. There is modernity with Suzuki GSX-8R in the form of a 5-inch TFT LCD instrument screen. Primary rivals for Suzuki GSX-8R include Triumph Daytona 660 and Yamaha R7, which is speculated to launch in India.

While the main frame is made of steel pipes, Suzuki has used aluminium wherever possible. Other notable design elements include a sculpted 14L fuel tank, cowl-mounted ORVMs, a comfortable seat with room to wiggle around, iconic fonts used on the fairing, a raised pillion seat and more.

Heart of the matter

Powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc parallel-twin engine with a DOHC 4V head, a 270-degree crankshaft, a cross balancer system, a 2-in-1 exhaust system and a 2-stage catalytic converter, among other technologies. It delivers 81.8 bhp of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 RPM, mated to Suzuki clutch assist, bi-directional quick-shifter and a 6-speed gearbox.

Showa SFF-BP USD telescopic front forks, Showa link-type rear mono-shock suspension, aluminium handlebar, dual 310 mm discs at the front and single 240 mm disc at the rear for brakes and aluminium 17-inch wheels wrapped with Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres are notable componentry. Total kerb weight of this big bike is 205 kg.

Statement from Suzuki Motorcycles India

Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “GSX-8R allows riders of all ages to ride with confidence – whether it’s for daily commuting or weekend long touring. Its advanced Suzuki Intelligent Control System (S.I.R.S) which includes features like Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) and Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) makes riding smoother, easier and enjoyable for everyone. We believe that GSX-8R will connect with our customers and provide them with a truly satisfying riding experience.”

Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “After its debut at the EICMA 2023 and showcase at Bharat Mobility Global EXPO earlier this year, the Suzuki GSX-8R now hits the Indian market. The GSX-8R delivers a new standard of sport; one that is ideal for enthusiasts seeking real-world performance, technology, and rideability. At Suzuki, we are dedicated to creating motorcycles that instill confidence and the GSX-8R is a testament to this commitment.”