New Suzuki Jimny 4Sport Limited Edition Launched – Only 100 Units

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport is by far the most expensive edition Jimny has received in its lifecycle

Suzuki Jimny has been a massive hit around the world. How can it not? It is the culmination of a proper off-roading SUV and a Kei car. It is just brilliant. Jimny is heavily inspired by Mercedes-Benz G-Class and also gets the iconic Yellow shade too. If the G-Class was smaller and had 3-doors, it would look very much like a Suzuki Jimny.

There is a lot to like about Suzuki Jimny. With this brilliant product, Suzuki is hitting three target demographics with just one arrow. They are hardcore off-roaders, Kei car enthusiasts, nostalgic buyers, and everyone in between. It holds on to its own rather well and we have seen it absolutely decimate much larger and legacy off-roaders too. In off-roading, smallness and lightness is the key.

Jimny is also manufactured in India, only to be exported to global markets. But Maruti Suzuki is also considering India launch and is readying a 5-door version of the Jimny to aim for practicality and convenience. When Maruti Suzuki launch 5-door Jimny in India, it will compete against upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door.

New Suzuki Jimny 4Sport

Suzuki has announced a special 4Sport Edition of Jimny in Brazil and it is limited to just 100 units. Jimny 4Sport Edition is mechanically identical to the Jimny Sierra on which it is based. 4Sport Edition is pitted as a more off-road focussed edition of Jimny Sierra and will get some external enhancements. These enhancements will ensure better off-road ability than the standard Jimny.

Main addition Jimny 4Sport gets that is immediately visible is its snorkel at the front. This snorkel increases its water wading ability of Jimny by around 600 mm which is not too shabby if you ask us. Other noticeable additions to 4Sport Limited Edition are rock sliders. These consist of chunky tubular frames that are bolted onto either side of the vehicle.

Rock sliders serve two functions. One is to act as a side footstep and the other is to protect its body from rocks and boulders under extreme off-roading conditions. These rock sliders are finished in matte black and add a sense of chunkiness to the Jimny 4Sport Limited Edition.

Rest of the changes are just visual highlights. Suzuki has used a light-Blue shade for these highlights. Both front and rear get two towing hooks each and all four of them are finished in Blue. The same Blue is also found engulfing 4Sport branding found on its doors. We can also see light blue highlights on the trailer, two horizontal stripes on top of its fender, and on top of its snorkel too.

Price & Launch

Even Jimny’s interiors get this Blue highlight. We can see them on circular AC vents and gear selector too. In terms of equipment, it gets all the basic features found on Jimny Sierra. 4Sport Limited Edition also gets a roof rack finished in matte black bolted on top of the black roof. This roof rack also gets 4Sport branding to distinguish this limited edition variant.

It is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine making 100 bhp and 144 Nm and is coupled to a 5-speed MT and a proper 4X4 system. In Brazil, Suzuki Jimny 4Sport is only limited to 100 units and is said to be the priciest Jimny sold by the company worldwide. Also, It will be interesting to see how many of them will reach Indian shores via Carnet like the recently spotted Jimny in India.