New Suzuki Spacia Gear MPV Debuts With 4WD, ADAS, 15 Inch Alloys

While it is a popular genre in Japan, Kei cars have never been a thing in India. These tiny and quirky cars in Japan are popular for their affordable character and city-friendly tiny size. Suzuki is among the known Kei car manufacturers and Spacia MPV is a popular product. Now, we get to see a more rugged version of it in the form of Spacia Gear.

Suzuki Spacia Gear Unveiled

With its cutesy looks and tiny proportions along with its versatility and practicality, Suzuki Spacia has been a popular offering. Suzuki sells Spacia MPV along with a more premium version called Spacia Custom.

Now, we get to see a rugged version of Spacia called Suzuki Spacia Gear. If it looks familiar, that is because it resembles a lot with the design of Suzuki Spacia Papa Boku Kitchen Concept showcased at 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. It has a rugged flair when compared to standard Spacia and Spacia Custom.

It has to be noted that round LED projector headlights and round turn indicators and fog lights below are unique to Suzuki Spacia Gear, while the other two miss out on these. Suzuki has yet again tried to follow Jeep design philosophy with six vertical slats on Spacia Gear’s grill.

Front also gets rugged-looking skid plate trims in the bumper along with black body cladding elements. Radar module for mandatory ADAS, front camera and off-set number plate are notable elements. At the sides, Suzuki Spacia Gear gets black pillars and roof, black door handles, ORVMs and Gun-Metal 15-inch alloy wheels along with sliding doors.

A plethora of accessories

There is a massive glass area with Suzuki Spacia Gear that will ensure excellent visibility. On the inside, Spacia Gear gets nature-inspired colours and water-repellent fabrics. The whole point of Spacia Gear is to accessorise and personalise to a greater degree. In that regard, Suzuki offers a lot of accessories for camping and other outdoor activities.

Primary accessories include a roof rack, special decals, a pet circle (pet carrier), relax cushion, and mosquito nets, among others. There can be much more camping and other related accessories to fulfil outdoor activity needs.

Will it launch in India?

With Mitsubishi Delica Mini and Daihatsu Fanto Funcross in its crosshair, Suzuki Spacia Gear aims to cater to adventurous outdoorsy audiences. Specifications are not confirmed for Suzuki Spacia Gear. But the same hybrid 660cc 3-cylinder engine with up to 80 PS of power is expected.

CVT is standard and buyers can choose between 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options. Speculations suggest Maruti Suzuki is developing a Spacia-based MPV for India. It would be close to 4m in length and be positioned below Ertiga. We may not get 4WD or other fancy stuff, though.

