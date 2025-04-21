New Suzuki Swift AWD Debuts – 32mm Higher Ground Clearance

What do you think is better than a Maruti Suzuki Swift (Suzuki Swift globally)? If you thought Swift Sports, you’re right on the money. However, Suzuki also has an AWD version of Swift hatchback on sale in markets like Japan, Europe and UK. Now, Suzuki Netherlands has carved an FX version of Swift AllGrip with extra sauce. Let’s take a closer look.

New Suzuki Swift AWD Goes Off-Road

There’s nothing new about a Swift AllGrip that gets an AWD system to drive all four wheels. It has been on sale for some time now. The main purpose is not off-roading, but to offer more traction on tricky situations like snow and ice. This is a common practice in many global markets. Swift AllGrip has been on sale in many markets like Japan, Europe and UK.

What’s new, however, is an off-road version of this Suzuki Swift AllGrip. Called Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX, it is essentially a slightly jacked-up version of Swift AllGrip that gets a higher ground clearance to make it a wee bit better if it ever went off-road and has a few exterior updates to make it look off-roady.

It has to be noted that Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX is a one-off, created by Suzuki Netherlands. It is not a production vehicle that a prospective buyer can just go and buy. Exterior highlights include a Thule luggage rack and even a Tralert LED light bar on front bumper. Suzuki logo at the front and SUZUKI lettering on tailgate get black treatment.

What are the changes?

Wheels are also black and they’re 16-inchers. These are wrapped with fatter 195-section Michelin CrossClimate 2 tyres. Ground clearance has been increased by 32mm, which lends it a jacked-up stance. On the inside, Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX gets leather seats finished in a dual-tone colourway. A domestic cool box and rubber mats are notable additions.

Powering this vehicle is the same 1.2L 3-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated Petrol engine that is capable of producing 81 bhp of peak power and 112 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a sole 5-speed manual gearbox along with AllGrip AWD system that detects wheel slip and sends power to wheels that need the most traction.

Sadly, Maruti Suzuki does not offer Swift in India with an AWD system or the 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX is a one-off and is not likely to hit production. Even if it does, it will never launch in India owing to cost concerns.