New Suzuki V-Strom 160 ADV Debuts – India Launch Possible?

Satya Singh
New Suzuki V-Strom 160 ADV

Presented as a versatile machine, Suzuki V-Strom 160 has capabilities across city streets and off-road environments as well

Suzuki has expanded its V-Strom adventure tourer motorcycle range to include the V-Strom 160. The idea is to make the ADV experience accessible to a larger segment of users. While currently available only in Colombia, the bike could be introduced in India as well. Interestingly, the bike looks similar to Haojue DL160.

Suzuki V-Strom 160 – Attractive design, colours

While Suzuki V-Strom 160 has a lower displacement, it has the same sporty profile as the higher capacity V-Strom bikes. With its compact size, the Suzuki V-Strom 160 also seems to have a sharper profile in comparison to the likes of V-Strom 1050. In India, the V-Strom range includes the V-Strom SX 250 and the V-Strom 800DE. All V-Strom bikes have similar vibes, although each has some distinctive features for a unique look and feel.

New Suzuki V-Strom 160 ADV

Suzuki V-Strom 160 gets signature features associated with the V-Strom range. It includes the raised front fender, transparent windscreen, sculpted fuel tank and upswept exhaust. Other key highlights include a multifunction digital dashboard, KYB mono-shock rear suspension and USB charging port. The bike has 17-inch alloy wheels, with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres. Dual-purpose tyres can unlock experiences across off-road tracks, although the usability will be primarily for on-road environments.

Suzuki has also provided some striking colour options with the new V-Strom 160. Most eye-catching is the yellow-blue combo. It perfectly suits the bike’s sporty character. Another colour option is a white-blue combo. It is relatively sober, but comes across as quite elegant and confident.

New Suzuki V-Strom 160 ADV

Suzuki V-Strom 160 – Performance, specs

Powering the new Suzuki V-Strom 160 is a 160cc engine. The single cylinder, SOHC, FI engine generates 14.75 hp and 14 Nm of torque. The bike is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is configured to deliver a smooth performance across a wide variety of riding conditions. Ground clearance of 160 mm seems suitable for some mild off-roading needs.

New Suzuki V-Strom 160 ADV

Even smaller riders can ride the bike confidently, as it has a seat height of 795 mm. V-Strom 160 should be easy to handle and control with a weight of 148 kg. The bike is 2,025 mm long and has a wheelbase of 1,345 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 13 litres. At the front, the bike has standard telescopic forks. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Suzuki V-Strom 160 – India launch prospects

As of now, Suzuki has introduced the V-Strom 160 in Colombia. The bike will be manufactured in Brazil. With the adventure tourer segment gaining popularity in India, the new V-Strom 160 could be introduced in India also. However, there’s no official details about the launch of V-Strom 160 in India.

New Suzuki V-Strom 160 ADV is similar to Haojue DL160

As of now, the entry-level dual-sport motorcycle segment is dominated by Hero Xpulse. Suzuki V-Strom 160 could be introduced at a lower price point. It can attract enthusiasts who want the ADV look and feel for their everyday commutes.

