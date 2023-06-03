New Swaraj Target Tractor Launch Price Rs 5.35 Lakh – 1331cc, 12 Speed Transmission

This new lightweight tractor will be offered in two models of Swaraj Target 630 and Swaraj Target 625 setting benchmarks in terms of technology and performance

Mahindra Group owned, Swaraj Tractors has launched a compact lightweight tractor called the Swaraj Target. It will be offered in two models of Target 630 and Target 625 in 20-30 HP category out of which the Target 630 is priced at Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is on sale via the company dealerships in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Target 625 will be introduced at a later date.

Following its launch, Swaraj Tractors has announced Mahindra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador and the cricketer will feature in an advertisement campaign highlighting the state of the art features and latest technologies offered on the Swaraj Target.

Swaraj Target 630 – Features

Mahindra Groups’s Swaraj Tractors targets a 27-30 percent market share with these two tractors into which the company has invested Rs 200 crores. Swaraj Target 630 has been developed on a new platform specifically suited for compact lightweight tractors. It sets benchmarks in its segment in terms of advanced technology and unprecedented performance with several first in segment features.

It caters the farmer’s needs with a design that promises the narrowest track width and low turning radius while its advanced technology will allow operators optimum comfort. With its power and performance, the new tractor range will ensure increased productivity and efficiency, minimal crop damage and various other benefits. The Swaraj Target boasts of powerful headlamps that offer day like brightness even in the dark while its digital instrument cluster is in clear read outs even in lower light conditions.

Swaraj Target 630 – Power and Performance

Swaraj Target 630 comes in powered by a DI engine that offers 87 Nm torque which can pull trailed sprayers for upto 800 liters in the most slushy terrain. With power of 24 hp at 2,800 rpm, the tractor offers the highest PTO power in its class and is capable of a uniform mist spray via imported double fan sprayers. It gets single dry clutch and independent wet clutch along with transmission mechanical synchromesh and 9 forward and 3 reverse speeds.

Lift capacity is at 980 kg while its narrow track can be adjusted to 28, 32 or 36 inches based on the crop. It is fitted with 22 LPM hydraulic flow for lift and drop and a MaxCool radiator which is 20 percent larger thus ensuring no overheating even when running for longer periods of time.

Other features include a Sync/Shift Transmission for easy gear shifting, wet IPTO clutch technology for continuous operation, engine key to turn on and off the engine and balanced power steering for better operator comfort. Higher ground clearance with a 4WD portal axle is another of its exclusive features.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO Auto and Farm Sector at M&M Ltd., “We are delighted that someone like Dhoni who is into farming and is already using a Swaraj tractor in his farm, has decided to endorse the brand. We strongly believe that his endorsement will motivate young and progressive farmers towards adopting farm

mechanisation.”