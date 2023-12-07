New Swift Engine Sepcs Revealed – Mild-Hybrid, 24.5 km/l

Options such as CVT and 4WD available with Swift in Japan are unlikely to be introduced in India

One of Maruti Suzuki’s many bestsellers, Swift is expected to be launched in its next-gen avatar in the second half of CY2024. New Swift has already been launched in its home market Japan. It reveals interesting details about the new 3-cylinder Z Series (Z12E) engine.

New Swift Z Series engine details

New Swift launched in Japan is equipped with a 1,197cc engine. It generates 82 hp of max power at 5,700 rpm and 108 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine is being offered with a CVT gearbox. In Japan, new Swift also has a mild-hybrid option.

It is equipped with a DC synchronous motor that adds an additional 3.1 hp and 60 Nm. Along with significant performance boost, the mild-hybrid engine is also more fuel efficient. While the standard version has mileage of 23.4 km/l, the mild-hybrid engine offers 24.5 km/l. These numbers are as per WLTP cycle.

Existing Maruti Swift in India is equipped with a 1.2-litre advanced K Series dual jet, dual VVT engine. It has four cylinders, as compared to the new 3-cylinder engine. The existing engine generates 90 hp at 6,000 RPM and 113 Nm at 4,400 RPM. When running on CNG, the numbers drop to 77 hp and 98.5 Nm.

Each engine has its own benefits. With 3-cylinders, the new Z series engine has improved volumetric efficiency and torque. This enhances the engine’s pulling power at lower rev range. But the new Z series engine won’t have the free-revving nature of the existing K series engine. How much of a difference it will make can be assessed only after one gets to test drive the new Swift.

As compared to the CVT option available with new Suzuki Swift in Japan, India-spec new-gen Swift is likely to continue with the existing transmission choices of 5-speed manual and 5AMT. Also, Swift will continue with FWD in comparison to 4WD option available in Japan. Swift caters to the affordable, entry-level segment in India, which is why there’s hardly any scope for premium equipment.

New-gen Swift – Key highlights

New Swift is 15 mm longer, although its width and height has been reduced by 40 mm and 30 mm in comparison to the current model. It is unlikely that there will be any major difference in interior space. Both models have the same 2,450 mm of wheelbase. New Swift looks sportier, with cosmetic touch-ups to the lighting elements, grille and bumper.

As compared to the C-pillar mounted door handles of existing model, the new Swift has conventional door handles. Rear profile has been enhanced with changes to the tail lamps, tailgate and bumper. Inside, new Maruti Swift will be getting a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Updates have also been introduced for the dashboard, climate control panel and centre AC vents.