New Swift Vs Old Swift Design Compared – Radical Changes

When launched, new 4th Gen Swift will rival the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Citroen C3 Hatchback

Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to undergo a generational upgrade. Currently in its 3rd generation facelift avatar, Swift is among the most popular hatchbacks in India and has had a massive impact on Indian automotive industry. The 4th-generation Swift launch is on the horizon (May 9th, 2024) and ahead of that testing has commenced for production-spec model in India.

New Swift Vs Old Swift Design Compared

On the surface, 4th gen Swift can be written off as a mild exterior and interior design update while keeping the overall silhouette similar to current model. Despite being true, we think the new Swift has a more mature look and there is more to it than what meets the eye. More new elements are only revealed when compared side by side.

That’s exactly what we’re doing. Comparing them side by side we can see that new Swift is a lot sharper and has unique sheet metal contouring that reacts with light differently and lends a completely different look than current 3rd Gen Swift. Starting with fascia, headlights are new and more angular LED DRL elements. Both upper and lower grills are larger with new Swift.

Gone is the smiley fascia of current model and in comes a sportier and mature fascia. Lower bumper has a silver element too. Main difference is the new clamshell bonnet that lends a muscular appeal. Suzuki logo is now on top of its grill and not in it. Bonnet’s shut line now neatly flows into its side and elegantly merges into its tail lights. Fascia is a lot flatter too and fog lights are missing, which is interesting.

Speaking of side profile, the kink in the shoulder line and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles are now gone. New Swift has a black finish on all pillars that lends a floating roof effect. The much sharper character lines connecting bonnet shut line and tail lights lend a European car feel. The global spec new Swift shown in images has larger wheels, which will not be on offer with Indian model.

Which looks better?

While front door frame appears identical, rear door frame looks slightly rounded and get a small quarter glass as the door handles have been repositioned from this area. Changes at the rear include new LED tail light signatures, a larger and sportier roof spoiler and a flat line for the bottom of rear windshield that connects bonnet shut line and side creases.

Tailgate is now narrower at the bottom. Global-spec Swift in pictures has a sporty bumper with rear reflectors and a rear fog light which won’t make it to Indian model. On the inside, steering wheel, headlight and wiper stalks are semi-digital instrument clusters with MID are identical between both new and old Swift.

Dashboard is vastly the same, but now features a 9-inch free-standing infotainment screen, redesigned centre AC vents and the automatic climate control panel. Door trims are slightly redesigned for a fresher look. Where powertrains are concerned, there is a major difference. New Swift is ditching the tried and tested K12 1.2L 4-cylinder engine in favour of a 3-cylinder Z-Series engine with 83 PS and 108 Nm. More details will be revealed when launched in May 2024.