New Tata Ace Electric Detailed In First Official TVC

Tata Motors has already signed a MoU to deliver 39k Ace EVs to Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket and several logistics service providers

After establishing a strong foothold in electric car segment, Tata Motors is looking to replicate its success in commercial EV space. The company recently launched Tata Ace EV, especially designed for last-mile B2B and B2C deliveries. Apart from leading e-commerce players, ACE EV will also be supplied to logistics service providers such as City Link, DOT, LetsTransport and Yelo EV.

Tata Ace Electric details

Tata had launched the Ace brand around 17 years earlier and it continues to be one of the most popular small commercial vehicles in the country. It is the preferred choice for e-commerce shipments and has penetration of more than 70%. Owing to these factors, the Ace nameplate emerged as the natural choice for Tata’s first small electric goods carrier. The company expects Ace EV to create a revolution, just as Ace petrol had achieved 17 years earlier.

Ace electric utilizes Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that has a certified range of 154 km. It has a 21.3 kWh lithium-ion iron phosphate (LEP) battery pack with IP67 rating. Power is supplied to an AC induction motor that generates 36 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque. Tata Ace EV has 1,840 kg of gross vehicle weight and can carry a payload of 600 kg. Gradeability is 22%, which should be sufficient for most inclines.

Charging options include both regular and fast charging, with separate ports for each. In a home environment, the EV can be charged via a standard 15A socket. When a regular charger is used, 20% to 100% charging can be achieved in 6-7 hours. With a fast charger, 10% to 80% charging will take 105 minutes.

Tata Ace electric is 3,800 mm long and has 2,100 mm of wheelbase. Turning radius is 4,300 mm and ground clearance is 160mm. It comes with a light weight container with hinged rear tailgate. Inner loading space is 208 ft³.

Ace electric build quality

In view of varying road and climate conditions in the country, Tata ACE EV features a robust design. It has an advanced battery cooling system, ensuring all-weather protection. It can take on challenges like bad roads and potholes with the same ease as possible with a petrol-powered Ace goods carrier. Moreover, Tata Ace electric is backed by 5 years+ battery life, dedicated service support and easy availability of charging infrastructure.

Some of the advanced features on-board Tata Ace EV include regenerative braking. This recharges the battery during application of brakes and while coasting and moving downhill. Ace EV also has an aero deflector that improves range by reducing drag resistance. Other key features include a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking camera.

Ace EV is a significant milestone in Tata’s plan to achieve zero-emission cargo mobility in the country. In the years to come, Tata Motors will launch several more commercial EVs. These will be targeted at customers who are also looking to achieve net zero carbon footprint.