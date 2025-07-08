New Tata Altroz Base Smart Petrol and CNG Variants Reach Showrooms – Walkaround

Even though Indian car buyers are gravitating towards SUVs, premium hatchbacks still have a certain pull. Aimed to leverage this, Tata Motors launched the facelifted Atroz recently and it has received a comprehensive update. Now, base Smart variants have been reaching the showrooms and let’s take a look at what they offer through Kataria garage’s video.

Tata Altroz Base Smart

The facelift for Tata Altroz was long overdue as Racer did not bring as much success as Tata had hoped. Altroz was practically untouched ever since it was launched and the new facelift model is a major update with respect to its exterior design and interiors. Tata has equipped Altroz facelift quite well and even the base Smart trim level is quite feature rich.

Where pricing is concerned, new Altroz base Smart trim starts from Rs 6.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for Petrol Manual and Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for i-CNG. Both variants get the same features-set, with differences being with their fuel system. The i-CNG dual-cylinder system costs Rs 1 lakh more (Ex-sh) and offers a usable 210L boot space as opposed to the 345L boot of Petrol variant.

Even though Smart is the base trim level (or Persona), Tata has given quite a lot of features. On the outside, we get projector headlights populated by halogen bulbs, body colour bumper and flush door handles, Black painted ORVM that has LED turn indicator, LED tail lights (although not connected), split roof spoiler and more.

The main highlight has to be the 16-inch steel wheel wrapped with 185-section tyre, same as top-spec variant. There’s also central locking with one remote key. On the inside, we get all-four power windows, new 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, a sophisticated manual AC system and much more.

Features & Equipment

Where safety is concerned, Tata Altroz facelift gets 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC and it is India’s first and only 5 Star crash performance rated hatchback. While the equipment is quite decent, we would have liked it if Tata had offered manually dimming IRVM and internally adjustable ORVMs. Also, some rival brands offer rear washer and wiper as standard fitment across the variants.

Other than that, new Altroz base Smart trim packs the same 1.2L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine as top variant. It has 87 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. When run on CNG, this powertrains is capable of generating 72 bhp and 103 Nm. Higher Petrol variants get 5-speed AMT and 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox options too.