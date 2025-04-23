New Tata Altroz CNG Facelift Spied As Launch Nears

In the premium hatchback segment, Tata Altroz has multiple USPs such as diesel engine option and dual CNG tank setup

Tata Motors is readying the facelift version of Altroz, which is expected to be launched later this year. Test vehicles have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest spy shots are of Altroz CNG facelift, seen on road tests in Pune. Let’s spot the potential upgrades and new features.

Altroz CNG facelift – What’s new?

While fully camouflaged, one can notice significant changes across the front fascia. The lighting setup is a lot sharper, something that aligns with Tata’s new design language seen with its newer models. There are updates to the grille and bumper as well. These changes ensure a sportier presence for the hatchback.

This particular test vehicle utilizes steel wheels, indicating one of the lower variants. Earlier test vehicles of Tata Altroz facelift were seen with a new design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, Altroz facelift is expected to get refreshed LED tail lights and an updated bumper.

As reported by the car spotter, the dashboard and the screens were masked. However, some changes were noticeable such as piano black finish on the AC vents. Another significant change is the new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo in the centre. This is currently in use with Tata’s other cars such as Nexon.

Possibilities for Altroz facelift include ventilated front seats, a new 10.2-inch instrument screen, updated ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and powered driver’s seat. Safety could be enhanced with 6-airbags as standard across all variants and camera-based ADAS features.

Altroz CNG facelift powertrain

Powering Altroz CNG will be the same 1.2-litre dual-fuel engine as seen with the current model. When running in CNG mode, the engine generates 73.5 PS and 103 Nm of torque. Altroz CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Talking about the Altroz facelift, the powertrain options will remain the same as well.

Standard variants are offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit. The petrol unit generates 88 PS and 115 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission options of 5-speed MT and 6-speed DCA. The diesel unit generates 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque. It is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata also offers the Altroz Racer that utilizes a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 120 PS and 170 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Altroz CNG facelift will continue to rival the Maruti Baleno CNG variant. The latter has a 1.2-litre dual-fuel engine that generates 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm in CNG mode. Baleno CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The premium hatchback segment also has Hyundai i20, but it does not have a CNG option. i20 standard variants utilize a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, whereas the i20 N Line is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

