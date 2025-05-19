New Tata Altroz CNG Images, Interiors Leaked – Launch This Week

Tata Motors is upping its game in the premium hatchback segment with the upcoming Altroz facelift. As it stands, Altroz is the only Diesel hatchback in India and it is also the only premium hatchback with dual-cylinder CNG technology. With Altroz facelift, Tata will continue offering i-CNG dual-cylinder tech. Images of which, have been leaked for the first time.

New Tata Altroz CNG Images Leaked

Tata has released a few teasers and a brochure has gone live on their official website. Now, more advertising material for Altroz facelift has been leaked online, showing more interior features and its i-CNG dual-cylinder layout.

For Tata Motors, i-CNG tech is a win as it was India’s first OEM to introduce dual-cylinder technology. Current model features i-CNG technology too and it has been retained as is, in the soon-to-launch Altroz facelift. With a dual-cylinder instead of one conventionally large cylinder, Tata created a usable boot space.

Also, it is aesthetically pleasing to look at as there is no single CNG tank sticking up like a sore thumb and gobbling up most of the usable boot space. With i-CNG, Tata has retained the premium appeal of Altroz and has tastefully executed the boot space. This implementation does not look like an afterthought, that single-cylinder implementation feels like.

Other notable interior elements that can be seen through the new leaked dealer-level marketing material include an 8-speaker Harman audio system, 6 airbags and ESP as standard, 5 Star crash-rated Alfa-arc body shell and rear seat space.

Speaking of rear seats, they’re all new and get extended under-thigh support. This should significantly improve comfort quotient for rear occupants. Altroz facelift retains rear AC vents, rear centre armrest, twin adjustable headrests and what looks like a decent amount of space including knee room.

What to expect?

The company is poised to launch Altroz facelift on May 22, 2025. This is the first real makeover for this premium hatchback which will surely work in its favour. We say this because, Altroz facelift looks significantly sleeker than it already was and now gets a sporty flair, which was not the case with current model.

Powertrains are likely to carry forward as they were in current Altroz. 1.2L NA Petrol engine, 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Notable feature additions include flush door handles, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, LED connected tail lights, a sunroof, auto climate control and more.

