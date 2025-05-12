New Tata Altroz Debuts – Bolder Design, Premium Features, Enhanced Safety

Tata Motors has officially taken the wraps off the all-new 2025 Tata Altroz, a comprehensive update to its premium hatchback that redefines styling, technology, and safety. With enhanced design cues, a more luxurious cabin, and next-gen features, new Altroz is positioned to be the most premium offering in its segment ahead of its launch later this month.

A Premium Hatchback Reimagined

Building upon the legacy of Altroz, which debuted in 2020, the 2025 model is an evolution in every sense. It retains the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and builds on the brand’s 5-star safety reputation. Tata has already introduced various iterations over the years—such as the DCA, Racer, and iCNG twin-cylinder variants.

New Design – Inside and Out

On the outside, Altroz now features a bold 3D front grille, new Luminate LED headlamps, Infinity LED connected tail lamps, flush door handles, and fresh alloy wheel designs. Design updates lend it a dynamic and modern aesthetic, making it stand out from rivals like Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

Inside, the cabin has been significantly upgraded with plush materials and an advanced tech interface. The redesigned dashboard, dubbed “Grand Prestigia,” is flanked by UltraView twin HD digital displays – one for infotainment and another for the digital instrument cluster. Segment-first features like a 360-degree HD surround view camera, smart digital steering wheel, and a voice-assisted electric sunroof have been added to elevate the in-cabin experience.

Tech & Safety Upgrades

New Altroz also scores high on tech with wireless smartphone charging, customisable audio modes via AudioWorX, connected car tech via iRA, and in-built map display in the cluster. Safety remains a core focus, with 6 airbags, ESP, an SOS calling function, a blind-spot monitor, and auto-fold ORVMs offered across various variants.

Notably, new Altroz continues to offer multiple powertrain options – Petrol, Turbo Petrol, Diesel, and CNG—along with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Personalization with New Personas

Tata is offering new Altroz in five distinctive trims or “personas”: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Each persona is tailored with specific features and styling cues, paired with five exterior colour options – Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue, and Pristine White.

Launch will be followed by the arrival of display units at dealerships and the commencement of test drives later in May, while prices and bookings are to be announced on May 22.