New Tata Altroz Facelift 2nd Base PURE Variant – Walkaround

Offered with four powertrain options, the Altroz facelift Pure variants are available in the range of Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh

Tata recently launched the Altroz facelift, available in four broad trim levels (Personas) – Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. For those looking for a value-for-money deal, the Altroz Pure variant is a strong option. It has all the practical features and is being offered at a reasonable price point. A walkaround video from GA.Automotive channel reveals more detailed insights about the Altroz facelift’s Pure variant. Let’s take a look.

Altroz facelift Pure variant – Styling and features

Excluding the base Smart variant, all other variants of Altroz facelift including the Pure variant get all five colour options. Users can choose from Pristine White, Pure Grey, Royal Blue, Ember Glow and Dune Glow shades.

Exterior highlights include LED headlamps with auto headlamp and rain sensing wipers and follow me home functions, LED DRLs with integrated turn signals, a refined grille design and blacked-out lower bumper.

Altroz facelift Pure variant misses out on features such as front camera and fog lamps. Side profile has 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover in dual-tone finish. The wheels are wrapped in 185/60 tyres.

Pure variant has front disc and rear drum brakes. Altroz facelift gets sportier ORVMs in piano black finish, with integrated turn signals. The ORVMs are electrically adjustable and auto foldable. Window trim also has the piano black finish, which enhances the hatchback’s premium feel.

All variants of the Altroz facelift including the Pure variant get flush door handles at the front. The rear units are mounted on the C-pillars. The B pillars are blacked-out. Altroz facelift Pure variant misses out on shark fin antenna and voice assisted electric sunroof. Both these features are available with the Pure S variant onwards.

Rear profile

At the rear, the Pure variant has LED tail lamps, but misses out on the connected LED strip. There are two reverse parking sensors on the bumper and a rear parking camera on the tailgate. Other highlights include high-mounted stop lamp, rear defogger and piano black finish on the spoiler edges.

Boot space is 345 litres with the petrol and diesel variants and 210 litres with the CNG variant. Boot space can be increased by folding the rear bench seat. Altroz Pure variant does not get a parcel tray, but two hooks with 3kg capacity each have been provided.

Altroz facelift Pure variant – Interiors, equipment list

Similar to the earlier model, the Altroz facelift has 90° wide opening doors. These ensure easy ingress and egress. Other highlights of the Pure variant include fabric upholstery with contrast stitching, manual adjustable driver seat and height adjustable front headrests.

The Pure variant has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, instrument cluster with 4-inch digital MID, automatic temperature control, 4-speakers, steering mounted controls, antiglare IRVM and cruise control. Safety kit includes 6-airbags and ESP.

Powertrain options, Pricing

All three engine options are available with the Altroz facelift Pure trim. The 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 88 PS and 115 Nm of torque. With the Pure variant, users can choose from transmission options of 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Prices are Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh, respectively.

The Pure CNG variant makes 73.5 PS and is offered with only a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at Rs 8.79 lakh. Altroz facelift Pure diesel variant has a 90 PS, 1.5-litre engine, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It is available at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh.