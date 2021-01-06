New Tata Altroz iTurbo Variants, Features Leak – Silver Colour Discontinued

The Tata Altroz iTurbo variant will receive City and Sport driving modes

If at all there was one lesson that history taught Tata Motors, it is the importance of frequent updates and refreshes. The automaker lost a lot of ground by the time if progressed from the Indica Vista to the Bolt but finally caught up with the competition, thanks to the sharp looking Altroz. However, competition doesn’t rest and Tata shouldn’t either.

Tata Altroz iTurbo

Tata Altroz is the best selling product in the automaker’s lineup as of now but resting on laurels will not help, especially with the arrival of all-new Hyundai i20 with a fresh design and best-in-class equipment list. In a bid to counteract the new threat, Tata is not only going to add a turbo petrol engine to Altroz’s powertrain lineup but will also use this opportunity to introduce a few minor updates. The variant lineup will also see a rejig and we have gotten our hands on the trim-wise features list.

The 2021 Tata Altroz lineup will be available in six trim levels and the turbo petrol engine will be available only on the top three levels. Contrary to the initial expectations, the new motor will not be offered with DCT automatic transmission from the beginning although it is expected to join the lineup a few months down the line.

Variant-wise features

The Tata Altroz range starts with XE variant which offers standard features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, central locking, ISOFIX mount, multi-drive modes (Eco, City), front power windows, adjustable front headrest, black ORVMs, tilt steering and a front power outlet.

The XM variant adds an 8.9 cm floating infotainment display, rear power windows, illuminated foot well, electrically adjustable and folding ORVM, 2 speakers and hub caps. The XM+ further adds 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering, 16-inch wheels and remote key fob.

Turbocharged Altroz

The XT trim is the cheapest turbo petrol variant one can buy, and it packs reverse camera, 2 tweeters, push button start, LED DRLs, cruise control, Idle start/stop, perimetric alarm system, fog lamps, cooled glove box, fast USB charger, follow me lamps, 14-inch wheels, Sport and City drive modes.

The XZ variant sports 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, illuminated dashboard, rear AC vents, automatic headlamps and wipers, height adjustable driver seat and front seat belts, adjustable rear headrests, rear armrest, rear defogger, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-function steering, optional black contrast roof, etc.

The fully loaded XZ+ variant is further equipped with leatherette seats, iRA – Connected Car features, Xpress Cool, wearable key, standard black roof, and rear fog lamp among others. All the variants will receive standard grey interior colour theme. The silver colour option will be discontinued and from XM+ onwards, a new blue colour option will be available. That means even the normal petrol variants will get the option of new marina blue.

Engine Specs

The 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine is the same unit that has been catering to the Nexon since its launch. The Revotron unit is likely to be slightly detuned in the interest of fuel economy. Expect power output to be in the range of 110 PS. The motor is reported to be paired with a standard 5-speed manual transmission. More details about the Tata Altroz Turbo will be available in the coming days.