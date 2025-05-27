New Tata Altroz Mileage Revealed – Compared With Baleno, i20, Glanza

While new Altroz offers a high fuel efficiency, it is not the best in segment when considering petrol and CNG powertrains

Tata has launched the new Altroz at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh. It has multiple best-in-class and first-in-segment features. These enhance the hatchback’s value proposition when compared to rival offerings like Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. Recently, the mileage figures of the new Tata Altroz have been revealed. Let’s compare with rivals to understand which premium hatchback has the lowest fuel cost.

New Altroz CNG mileage vs. Baleno vs. Glanza vs. Hyundai i20

Among all Altroz variants, the CNG powertrain has the highest mileage of 26.90 km/kg. While this is pretty good, CNG variants of Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza boast a higher mileage figure of 30.61 km/kg. New Altroz CNG variants utilise a bi-fuel 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine. When running on CNG, the output is 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. Altroz CNG variants are available with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

CNG option is currently not available with Hyundai i20. Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG variants utilise a 1.2-litre bi-fuel engine, with output of 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm when running on CNG. While Baleno and Glanza CNG variants have a higher mileage, the Altroz CNG can still come across as a preferred option. One key reason is the 210 litres of boot space available with Altroz CNG. This is made possible with the dual-cylinder setup of the Altroz.

This practically useful innovation is yet to be introduced with Baleno and Glanza. Official boot space capacity of Baleno CNG and Glanza CNG are not mentioned. The petrol variants have a boot space of 318 litres, as compared to 345 litres of Altroz petrol. Baleno and Glanza CNG variants utilize a single large tank, which takes a significant amount of space. Boot space is hence limited, with estimates suggesting ‘usable’ boot space of around 100 litres.

Altroz diesel and petrol mileage vs. rivals

In the premium hatchback segment, Altroz is the only vehicle to offer diesel option. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit generates 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Altroz diesel has a mileage of 23.60 km/l, which is quite good. Diesel option was available earlier with both Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20. But these were discontinued due to the high cost of compliance with stricter emission norms.

Altroz petrol variants are powered by a 1.2-litre engine, with output of 88 PS and 115 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCA and 5-speed AMT. While mileage for Altroz petrol is yet to be revealed, it is estimated in the range of 18-20 km/l depending on the transmission.

Baleno and Glanza petrol variants have a 1.2-litre engine, generating 89.7 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Mileage is 22.35 km/l with the 5-speed manual and 22.94 km/l with the 5-speed AMT transmission. Hyundai i20’s 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 83 PS and 114.7 Nm of torque. Estimated mileage is 20-21 km/l with the 5-speed manual transmission and around 20 km/l with the IVT transmission.

Based on the above data, it is evident that CNG and diesel variants of the new Altroz are better suited for folks who are prioritising fuel cost savings. New Altroz also has many features that are not available with rivals. With multiple benefits, Altroz could see a sales boost in the coming months.