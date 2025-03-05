New Tata Altroz Spied Again – Launch This Year To Boost Sales

Despite SUVs taking centre stage in Indian automotive market, hatchback seems to be holding their ground. Albeit not in the same way one would expect. Tata Motors, is still banking on its Altroz premium hatchback as it is developing a facelift. Recent spy shots are much clearer than the past ones. Let’s take a look.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Clear Spy Shots

Recent spy shots of Altroz facelift are much clearer, giving us a better perception as to what we can expect from this upcoming premium hatchback. Just like previous spy shots, this test mule is also fully camouflaged, trying to conceal its identity. However, Altroz’s silhouette is immediately identifiable.

It will receive certain updates to make it modern and align with evolving buyer trends. We can see a new set of headlights, which are sleeker than current model and looks like they are populated by LED headlamps, this time around. Fog lamps on current model are just below headlights, while the same design is not seen in Altroz facelift.

We can also see massive C-shaped elements in the front bumper, which will increase the sporty quotient. The top grill seems to be closed, which may get a Gloss Black trim in production model. Alloy wheels are new and windshield wipers look like they are of premium frameless type. We can expect sleeker rear tail lights for a modern look.

Interior might the new steering wheel with illuminated logo, touch and toggle climate controls, rotary dial for Drive Modes and other features from modern Tata vehicles. We can expect features like a 10.2-inch instrument screen, rear disc brakes, single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats and other features.

Altroz is currently the most versatile hatchback in terms of powertrain options as it offers NA Petrol, Turbo Petrol, NA Petrol CNG and Turbo Petrol engine options. It is currently the only premium hatchback in India with dual cylinder CNG and India’s only Diesel hatchback. All these powertrain options are likely to make their way to facelift versions.

More sales expected with facelift version

With upcoming Tata Altroz facelift, the company seems to be aiming for higher sales prospects. This is much needed for Altroz as sales from the past year have not been too kind on Altroz. In February 2024, Tata sold 4,568 units of Altroz, increasing MoM to 5,985 units in March 2024. This was the peak of Tata Altroz sales in the past year.

From here, sales dropped all the way till December 2024 as Tata sold 5,148 units in April 2024, 4,983 in May 2024, 3,937 in June 2024, 3,444 in July 2024, 3,031 in August 2024, 2,758 in September 2024, 2,642 in October 2024, 2,083 in November 2024, 1,866 in December 2024. Saving grace is January 2025, which registered a slight MoM growth with 2,033 units sold.

Tata Motors launched Altroz Racer in the 1st week of June 2024, which didn’t yield any spikes in sales, as seen in the charts. Lack of a DCA gearbox and the mismatch of Orange exteriors and Red interiors may be contributing factors. At the launch, Tata also hinted at a Dark Edition of Altroz Racer around festive season, which didn’t materialise either.

