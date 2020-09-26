New Tata Altroz Turbo Spied Undisguised in Golden Colour – Launch Soon

Tata Altroz Turbo petrol is expected to be launched in coming weeks

The premium hatchback segment is currently one of the hotly contested spaces. Apart from fulfilling necessities and comforts of onboard passengers they also provide a pleasant driving experience. Most of them are pleasing to the eyes as well.

The age of small turbocharged engines has kicked in and premium hatches, at the price point at which they are offered, fit the bill most aptly. In this segment, currently, only Volkswagen Polo offers a turbo petrol engine. However, the new generation Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz are all set to make a dramatic entrance to this scene.

The Altroz has been spotted testing a couple of times already in its turbo petrol form. Earlier, it was spotted in a new blue colour, and now it has been spotted in Golden colour by SP Auto Tech. However, unlike the previous occasions, this time it was fully uncovered. The interior of the car has not been revealed but one can expect a few changes to distinguish itself from the standard model.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

As per the latest spy shots, it is more or less confirmed that the turbo petrol Altroz will have no cosmetic updates, apart from the Turbo badging. Also, there have been reports which suggest that the new turbo petrol engine will be slightly more powerful than what the company claimed on the pre-production model. The 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine is likely to produce 109 bhp of power instead of 101 bhp.

This puts Atroz turbo in the same league as the Volkswagen Polo TSI. This is the same 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that powers Nexon as well. However, in the Nexon, it is tuned to generate 119 horses of power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

The torque figure in the Altroz Turbo is also likely to be more than 140 Nm on the pre-production spec. As far as transmission options are concerned, a 6-speed manual is likely to be offered along with a newly developed 7-speed DCT automatic as an option.

Estimated Price

The Altroz Turbo will be offered in four variants XT, XT(O), XZ and XZ(O). Prices are expected to range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the top-spec trim. The turbocharged Altroz will lock horns with Polo TSI and the upcoming new-gen Hyundai i20 Turbo. It will be interesting to see in which configuration the Korean brand offers the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine on the new i20.

There has been no official word from Tata Motors on the launch of Altroz Turbo yet it is expected to hit showrooms in the upcoming festive season.