New Tata Altroz Teased Ahead of Launch – Unveil on May 9, Price Reveal on May 22

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the updated version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz. A fresh teaser video released today gives a glimpse of the new Altroz in its upcoming avatar, which promises to redefine the premium hatchback segment with class-leading features, stylish design upgrades, and multiple powertrain options.

What to Expect in the New Altroz

Positioned as “the most premium of premium hatchbacks,” the all-new Tata Altroz will get a significant overhaul, both inside and out. The exterior is set to feature new Luminate LED headlamps, infinity LED tail-lamps, flush door handles, and other sharp design enhancements that align with Tata’s latest design language.

Inside, Tata is going all out on features and luxury. The Altroz will come equipped with an all-new Grand Prestigia Dashboard, Ultra View Twin HD Digital Cockpit, a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system, 360-degree HD Surround View system, and Voice-activated Electric Sunroof—all of which are typically seen in cars priced well above this segment.

Safety and Powertrain Options

In keeping with Tata’s focus on safety, the new Altroz is expected to maintain its strong safety credentials with a likely 5-star NCAP safety rating and multiple airbags, along with other advanced safety features.

The updated Altroz will be available with multiple engine options including petrol, diesel, and CNG, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions, allowing customers to choose a variant that best suits their driving needs.

Launch Timeline

– Exterior & Interior Reveal: May 9, 2025

– Dealer Display & Test Drives: Cars will reach dealerships by May 20, with test drives expected to begin from May 25

– Price Reveal & Launch: May 22, 2025

– Bookings: Will open soon

– Deliveries: Begin shortly after the official launch

With its stylish upgrades, high-end tech, and Tata’s trusted safety, the new Altroz is all set to stir up the premium hatchback space once again. Stay tuned for more updates. Hat tip to Motor Arena India.