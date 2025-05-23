New Tata Altroz vs i20, Baleno, Glanza – Specs, Features Compared

The premium hatchback segment just got a lot more interesting with the launch of Tata Altroz facelift. The company has launched it for an introductory price of Rs 6.89 lakh (Ex-sh) and it directly takes on Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza. In this comparison, let’s take a look at how the new Altroz fares against these rivals.

New Tata Altroz vs Rivals

We should start with prices and this is where the balance tips slightly in the favour of Maruti Suzuki Baleno starting from Rs 6.7 lakh (Ex-sh). Altroz’s prices start from Rs 6.89 lakh (Ex-sh) and are introductory. All of them are premium hatchbacks and fall into the sub-4 m length constraint. i20 is the widest and has the longest wheelbase.

Boot space is 345L with Altroz facelift, which is the largest in this segment. Even with CNG, Tata is promising 210L boot, which is quite commendable when compared to single-cylinder CNG offerings from Baleno and Glanza. Altroz offers the skinniest tyres in this bunch and has lowest ground clearance at 165 mm.

All premium hatchbacks in this comparison boast monocoque construction and FWD drivetrain. Hyundai i20 lacks CNG and Diesel fuel options, while Baleno and Glanza lack Diesel options. Altroz is the only one to offer all three fuel options. Baleno and Glanza only offer AMT as their automatic. On the other hand, i20 offers iVT and Altroz offers both AMT and the segment-best 6-speed DCA.

Features compared

Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback to score 5 Stars in GNCAP crash tests whereas the others are yet to be crash tested. Baleno and Glanza are yet to offer 6 airbags as standard fitment and none of the premium hatchbacks offer ADAS suite and rear disc brakes in their Standard avatar. i20 N Line has rear disc brakes and new Altroz Racer (not announced yet) might pack them.

Only Altroz offers flush door handles and as standard. Baleno and Glanza still lack TPMS, which is quite surprising. Altroz features cornering lights which the rivals do not offer. Baleno and Glanza miss out on a sunroof, which Altroz and i20 offer. Altroz gets proper ambient lights while rivals get ambient lights in the form of footwell lighting and others.

Tata has upped the value quotient with new Altroz as it is the only one in this comparison to get features like rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters and an air purifier. Baleno and Glanza are the only ones to offer HUD and auto-dimming IRVM that are truly underrated. Sadly, all premium hatchbacks miss out on ventilated seats and rear sun shades.

i20 is the only one to miss out on 360-degree cameras, whereas only Altroz gets blindspot assist with a feed directly on instrument screen. Speaking of, Altroz is the only one to get a 10.2-inch TFT instrument screen that supports full-screen Maps. i20’s top trims with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen miss out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, something strangely offered with lower trims with an 8-inch screen.