New Tata Curvv Waiting Period Revealed – Deliveries Commenced

Select variants of new Tata Curvv seem to be available and the company has commenced deliveries of Petrol, Diesel and EV options

For Tata Motors, Curvv is an important product. It is their first compact SUV (C-Segment). Also, Curvv stands as a testing ground to see the feasibility of Coupe SUV genre in India. The company has launched Curvv with Petrol, Diesel and Electric fuel options and here are their estimated waiting period.

Tata Curvv Deliveries Commenced

Featuring a coupe SUV design, Tata Curvv has been launched in India. First, we got the Curvv EV and more recently, we got Curvv ICE (Petrol and Diesel). Curvv EV starts from Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and Curvv ICE starts from Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh). Both vehicles share almost identical design with a few distinguishing elements in the fascia.

The prices mentioned above, are introductory and will change at Tata Motors’ discretion post 31st October, 2024. All customers who had reserved their Curvv, have been receiving their allotted vehicles. The deliveries which have commenced, are likely to be dependent on availability with variant and trim levels choices.

Tata Curvv Waiting Period

Launching a vehicle is only half of the job done for any manufacturer. However, the production to meet demand is a persistent challenge that extends beyond the launch. For Tata Curvv, waiting period ranges between 4 weeks and 8 weeks. The waiting period is dependent on variants and trim levels.

Location and dealerships also play a role in the waiting period. For Curvv EV, an estimated waiting period is around 4 weeks (1 month). Curvv EV waiting period mentioned in the table is for Creative, Accomplished and Empowered trim levels. Or Personas, as Tata Motors call them. Top-spec Empowered trim with Curvv ICE seems to be available.

For Curvv Diesel MT powertrain combination, buyers of base Smart trim have to wait 8 weeks (2 months) and the waiting period is reduced in half if opted for Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Empowered trims. Shifting the focus to Curvv Diesel DCA, there is an 8 weeks (2 months) waiting period across Pure, Creative and Accomplished trims.

There is a similar 8 weeks (2 months) waiting period for 1.2 GDi DCA variants across Creative and Accomplished trims. However, 1.2 GDi MT variants across Creative and Accomplished trims get a lower 6 weeks (1.5 months) waiting period.

Lastly, we have the 1.2L Revotron engine-equipped variants. With the manual gearbox option, there is a 4 weeks (1 month) waiting period across Pure, Creative and Accomplished trims. Waiting period doubles with Smart 1.2 Revotron MT at 8 weeks (2 months). 1.2 Revotron DCA variants get a 6 week (1.5 months) waiting period for Pure, Creative and Accomplished trims.