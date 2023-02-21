New Tata Dark Red Edition SUVs Launch Tomorrow – Nexon, Harrier, Safari

New top variants of Safari, Harrier and Nexon – Engine option will remain same

Ahead of launching facelifted Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors will launch a new Dark Red Edition. Harrier and Safari Dark Red Edition were showcased at 2023 Auto Expo last month. It gets new features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, an updated and larger 10.25” widescreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7” digital instrument screen and more.

The larger screen is running a new UI and software that is much slicker in operation. This is a much-needed upgrade for Tata’s flagship SUVs. Instrument cluster was semi-digital before, which is now fully digital. Nexon is also getting a Dark Red edition, but details about features on offer are not confirmed.

Tata Dark Red Editions – Launch Date

As per the latest teaser shared by Tata Motors, the new Dark Red Editions will be launched tomorrow. All three SUVs – Nexon, Harrier and Safari will get Dark Red Editions. These new editions will sit at the top of the variant line-up, replacing the Jet Editions which have now been discontinued.

Exterior visual changes of Dark Red Edition SUVs are kept minimal over the existing Dark Edition. Red elements are limited just to brake calipers, a small portion of front grille, and a new applique on front fenders. Interiors is where Tata is set to vow buyers with a stunning “Carnelian Red” shade.

This colour is used on leatherette upholstery, grab handles and armrest for both front and rear occupants. Complementing this red shade is neatly executed gloss black elements throughout the interior. Red ambient lighting is offered near door handles and around the panoramic sunroof.

Features Upgrade

Other than these changes, there are front ventilated seats, 6-way powered driver’s seats with memory and welcome function, boss mode, 9 speaker JBL sound system, iRA connected car features, and ADAS features with Safari and Harrier. Except for adaptive cruise control, Tata seems to be offering most level-2 ADAS features like autonomous braking, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and more.

We hope Tata Motors adds adaptive cruise control along with lane change assist in the future via a software update. The only mechanical upgrades are with the Harrier Dark Red Edition in the form of rear disc brakes and 18” black alloys just like Safari. Nexon Red Dark Edition changes are much more cosmetic with appreciable elements like new touchscreen and software.

The sole 2.0L Stellantis-sourced diesel engine making 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque is retained. And so are the transmission options – 6-speed manual and Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter. Nexon’s 1.5L diesel making 115 PS and 260 Nm and 1.2L turbo-petrol making 120 PS and 170 Nm is retained as is, along with 6-speed MT / AMT.