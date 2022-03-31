New Tata Electric Car Teaser – Is It 2022 Nexon EV Long Range?

Range enhancement will be via a larger 40 kWh battery pack over the 30.2 kWh pack seen on its current counterpart

Tata Motors has registered huge increase in sales of their two electric cars Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In January 2022. Sales stood at 2,892 units, a 462.65 percent YoY growth over 514 units sold in January 2021. Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in India.

First launched in January 2020, the Tata Nexon EV has emerged as a segment leader. It has registered over 15,000 unit sales to date; in just 2 years of launch. The company introduced the Nexon EV Dark Edition in July 2021 which further boosted sales.

Nexon EV is priced in the Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 17 lakh range, and comes in powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a single electric motor on its front axle offering 129 hp power and 245 Nm torque. This engine allows for a claimed range of 312 Kms.

Long Range Tata Nexon EV

Now, the company is getting ready to launch a new Nexon EV, which will come with higher range, and a bigger battery. The upcoming Nexon EV has been spied on test many times. Today, Tata Motors has shared a new teaser of an upcoming electric vehicle, which will debut on 6th April 2022. It is likely to be the new Nexon EV.

2022 Tata Nexon EV long range will get 40 kWh battery pack, and deliver about 400 kms of claimed range. If the teaser above is that of the Nexon EV long range version, it will likely feature new design aesthetics, to separate itself from the existing Nexon EV.

It could receive new alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four wheels – unlike its current model that gets disc brakes only on its front wheels. It will continue to sport projector headlamps, LED DRLs, Tata tri arrow elements on its front bumper and fog lamps. The cabin could sport some changes with new upholstery and an updated infotainment system while Electronic Stability Program will be seen on the long range Nexon EV.

Regenerative Braking, Longer Range

Nexon EV, in its current format, gets a 30.2 kWh battery that delivers ARAI tested driving range of 312 kms with real world range at 180-220 kms on single charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes. The larger long range battery of 40 kWh, will be 100 kgs heavier than the battery on current model. Tata would make modifications to the floor of the new Nexon EV to take on this added load.

The long range Nexon EV will be sold alongside its current model. It could see a price hike by around 3-4 lakh considering its technical upgrades. Like the regular Nexon EV, the long range model will also not see any direct rivals in the country. MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona are priced higher, have larger batteries and hence offer a longer range. Tata Motors is also set to expand its EV range with Punch Electric as well as Altroz Electric. Both Altroz and Punch are based on the ALFA platform which is compatible with electrification.