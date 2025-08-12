New Tata Harrier EV Up To Rs 1 Lakh, Curvv EV Up To Rs 2 Lakh – Festive Offer in Kerala

Tata Motors has rolled out its festive campaign, “Kerala Comes Together with Tata Motors”, offering special benefits and exclusive financing schemes for customers in Kerala during the Onam season. Valid from July 25 to September 30, 2025, the campaign offers benefits of up to Rs 2,00,000 on select passenger and electric vehicles, along with priority delivery for Onam bookings. Interestingly, newly launched Harrier EV is also part of the campaign.

The automaker has partnered with leading financial institutions to provide flexible purchase options, including:

1. Balloon Payment Schemes – low initial EMIs for easier upgrades

2. Step-Up Schemes – progressive EMIs aligned with income growth

3. Low EMI Plans – as low as ?100 per lakh for the first three months

4. 6-month financing for EV accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and servicing

Model-Wise Festive Benefits

ICE Models

1. Tiago – up to Rs 60,000

2. Tigor – up to Rs 60,000

3. Altroz – up to Rs 1,00,000

4. Punch – up to Rs 65,000

5. Nexon – up to Rs 60,000

6. Curvv – up to Rs 40,000

7. Harrier – up to Rs 75,000

8. Safari – up to Rs 75,000

EV Models

1. Tiago.ev – up to Rs 1,00,000

2. Punch.ev – up to Rs 85,000

3. Nexon.ev – up to Rs 1,00,000

4. Curvv.ev – up to Rs 2,00,000

5. Harrier.ev – up to Rs 1,00,000

Cultural Connect with “Nada Nada”

The campaign features the iconic Malayalam track “Nada Nada” by Avial, whose message of “keep moving forward” aligns with the Onam spirit. The film showcases everyday moments leading up to the festival, with Tata vehicles playing a central role in enabling these experiences.

Expanded Service Network in Kerala

Tata Motors has strengthened its presence in Kerala with 622 passenger vehicle bays across 83 workshops in 62 cities, ensuring a service location within 30 minutes of driving distance. For EV customers, there is a dedicated EV battery repair centre in Kochi, along with training facilities and five Tata.ev stores. A digitally enabled Roadside Assistance program promises 60-minute response times in cities and 90 minutes on highways.

Enhancing the festive fervor in Kerala, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Kerala has always been a vital market for Tata Motors and holds special significance for the Tata Group. Onam is the most important festival for our customers here, and we are committed to making this celebration even more meaningful. This year’s festive campaign is designed to enhance the overall buying experience with attractive cash offers, easy financing options, and priority deliveries—ensuring a delightful journey for our customers. In line with our commitment to seamless ownership, Tata Motors has expanded its service network across Kerala, now boasting 622 passenger vehicle bays in 83 workshops, a dedicated EV battery repair centre, training facilities, and 5 Tata.ev stores. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our heartfelt campaign, will bring added joy to the season and strengthen our emotional bond with our customers.”