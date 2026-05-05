New Tata Harrier, Safari Diesel Ultra Red Dark Edition Launch Price Rs 23.84 Lakh

Tata Motors has expanded the lineup of Harrier and Safari SUVs with the introduction of the Ultra Red Dark Edition for diesel variants. This comes a few months after the company launched petrol versions of both SUVs, which debuted this top-spec variant exclusively.

Until Jan 2026, Harrier and Safari were only available with diesel engines. Earlier this year, Tata introduced petrol versions along with a new Ultra Red Dark Edition, but this trim was limited to petrol models. With this latest update, Tata has now extended the same variant to diesel buyers as well.

Prices And Positioning

The newly introduced Ultra Red Dark Edition diesel variants are positioned at the top of the lineup. With this move, Tata is offering more flexibility to buyers who prefer diesel powertrains but also want access to the brand’s most premium trim. Prices start at: Harrier Ultra Diesel Manual – Rs 23,84,990 and Safari Ultra Diesel Manual (7-seater) – Rs 24,49,990. All prices ex-showroom, New Delhi.

What Is Ultra Red Dark Edition?

The Ultra Red Dark Edition combines Tata’s signature Dark Edition styling with a distinctive Ultra Red exterior finish, offering a more premium and sporty visual appeal. It sits above existing variants and focuses on delivering a feature-rich experience.

This top-spec variant comes equipped with a host of premium features, including a 36.9 cm (14.5-inch) Harman infotainment system powered by Samsung Neo QLED, along with a Dolby Atmos-powered audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience. It also gets VisioneX E-IRVM with an integrated dashcam and DVR functionality, VisionSync memory ORVMs with auto reverse dip, and a ClearView dual camera washer system. Additionally, built-in navigation with Mappls Auto further enhances usability. Together, these features aim to improve both convenience and overall cabin experience, especially during long journeys.

Expanding Appeal For Diesel Buyers

By introducing Ultra Red Dark Edition in diesel variants, Tata Motors is addressing a key gap in its lineup. Diesel continues to be a preferred choice for many SUV buyers in India, especially for those prioritising torque and long-distance efficiency. With this update, Harrier and Safari now offer the same premium variant experience across both petrol and diesel powertrains.