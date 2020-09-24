New Tata Harrier TVC Highlights Panoramic Sunroof – Open Up To Life

Tata Harrier sales are registering a sharp increase in recent months

Compared to the Harrier launched in 2019, the 2020 model is not only more powerful, but also loaded with more features and comes with automatic option. Thanks to this, sales of Harrier have registered a staggering increase in Aug 2020.

Last month, Harrier sales were at 1,694 units. This was a 167% increase when compared to sales of Harrier in Aug 2020. This also was the highest sales reported in 15 months. Seeing rise in demand, Tata recently launched a more affordable variant of the Harrier, equipped with panoramic sunroof.

Tata Harrier XT+ is priced from Rs 16.99 lakhs, and is effectively the most affordable SUV in the segment to get panoramic sunroof. With this addition, Tata Motors would be hoping Harrier sales to grow even higher in the coming months, especially during the festive period. They have now launched a new TVC to promote the panoramic sunroof, which can be seen below.

Priced at a premium of Rs.40,000 over the XT variant, the Harrier XT+ carries a price tag of Rs.16.99 lakhs. This is lower than the XZ variant (Rs.17.65 lakhs) by Rs.66,000. Tata Motors has also announced that these are introductory prices and will be on bookings done till the end of this month with deliveries promised by 31st December 2020. The company has also clarified that prices will be hiked from 1st October.

Tata Harrier XT+ Open to Nature Sun Roof

The panoramic sun roof comes with the brand’s automated features which include Globe Close for automatic closing of the sunroof when the SUV is parked. It also gets anti pinch and rain sensing closure feature for added safety. The sunroof itself gets a tinted glass with a roll over blind cover with black coating on the glass, that ensures complete shade within the cabin in very sunny weather conditions.

Apart from the addition of this feature, the Harrier XT+ sees no other changes. It continues to sport projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs, push button start, automatic climate controls and 17 inch alloy wheels. Exterior colour options include Telesto Grey, Sparkle Cocoa, Calypso Red, Orcus White and Atlas Black.

The interiors get automatic climate controls and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with 8 speakers – 4 speakers and 4 tweeters. Where safety is concerned, the Harrier receives dual front airbags and reverse parking camera. ESP receives 12 add on functions.

The engine lineup on the Harrier XT+ includes a 2.0 liter Kryotec diesel engine offering 168 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox as standard with an optional 6 speed torque converter automatic on other variants in the Harrier lineup. The Tata Harrier also comes with a Land Rover derived advanced terrain response system.