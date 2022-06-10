New Tata Harrier XZS Variant Detailed In Walkaround Video

This new XZS trim is positioned in between XZ and top-spec XZ+ trims of the Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is the company’s flagship product along with the Safari. It is regaled for its aggressive stance and powerful engine, that helps add good numbers to company sales each month.

Tata Harrier is priced between Rs. 14.65 lakh and Rs. 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). More recently, Tata Motors added three new variants of Harrier – XZS, XZS Dual-Tone and XZS Dark Edition, each of which are priced between Rs 20 – 21.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that the Harrier XZS commands a premium of Rs 1.25 lakh over the XZ trim.

New Tata Harrier XZS Variant Walkaround

A YouTube video from TheCarShow by Arsh Jolly takes us around this new XZS variant to draw our attention to some of its exterior and interior features and additions which it receives over the XZ trim.

Tata Harrier XZS slots in between the XZ and top-spec XZ+ trims of the SUV. Along with all the features seen on the lower variants, the XZS receives some added features to set it apart. These include Xenon HID projector lamps and LED DRLs with turn indicators, LEDs on ORVMs, LED combo tail lamps and rear fog lamps. It also sees added chrome on its running board and at the rear. However, these are a part of the range of accessories offered with the XZS trim at an extra cost.

Features also include a shark fin antenna, reverse parking camera and panoramic sunroof while boot space is of 425 liter capacity and comes with a parcel tray and boot lamp. The Harrier rides on R17 dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels.

Interiors

Interiors of Tata Harrier XZS are feature loaded. However, it misses out on iRA connected car technology and ventilated front seats which are reserved for the XZ+, ZXA+ and Kaziranga editions. The XZS trim sees an oak wood finished dashboard while seating is in leather and can be selected in a dual tone finish.

There is also a 6 way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, a 7 inch TFT instrument cluster and 8.8 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A JBL sound system with subwoofers, air purifier, automatic temperature controls with HVAC, cooled glove box and lighting with auto dimming function are also a part of its interiors.

New variants of Tata Harrier get revised safety equipment. These include a total of 6 airbags, reverse parking camera and sensors, cruise control, hill descent assist, rain sensing wipers and follow me home headlamps. It also goes on to include cornering stability control, roll over mitigations, traction control and electronic stability program.

Tata Harrier XZS – Engine Specs

No changes have been made to the engine lineup. The Harrier XZS continues to draw power via a 2.0 liter, turbocharged diesel engine that makes 167 hp power and 350 Nm torque, mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. As on date, the Tata Harrier does not receive a petrol engine option though this could be offered on the Harrier facelift. This could include a 1.5 liter 150 hp petrol engine. Tata Harrier continues to rival other mid-size SUVs like Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector in the segment.