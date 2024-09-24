New Tata Nexon CNG Launch Price Rs 8.99 Lakh

Tata Nexon CNG, like Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG, will come equipped with multiple features and technology, further enhancing its appeal

Tata Motors has just launched the new Nexon CNG in India. It was earlier showcased at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo and was also spied on test tmultiple times. Tata Motors has launched Nexon CNG soon after Curvv EV and Curvv ICE. Nexon CNG starts right from the base trim, striking an attractive price point.

New Tata Nexon CNG Launched

India’s leading electric car manufacturer, Tata Motors, is expanding its green credentials with the launch of Nexon CNG. In typical Tata fashion, Nexon CNG bags a few unofficial accolades. It is the 1st CNG car in India with a turbocharged engine, 1st vehicle in India to get 4 fuel options at once and maybe a few more.

Pricing for Tata Nexon CNG starts from Rs 8.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and there are as many as 8 trim levels to choose from. These are Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+ and Fearless+ S. Top-spec Nexon CNG Fearless+ S starts from Rs 14.59 lakh (Ex-sh).

This first turbo-charged CNG car in India from Tata Motors will draw its power via a 1.2L 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine supported by Tata’s dual-cylinder CNG technology. This turbo petrol engine offers 118 hp power and 170 Nm torque, when run on petrol. With CNG, performance is slightly dulled down, generating 99 bhp and 170 Nm.

The fact that it will be the country’s first turbo-petrol-CNG car means it will appeal to a wider set of audience offering them a decent blend of turbo performance and affordable running costs associated with CNG cars.

Tata’s twin-cylinder i-CNG arrangement, with two 30L cylinders placed beneath the boot floor, helps to free up usable boot space, which is superior when compared to single-cylinder units. It comes with advanced ECU and auto switch between fuels thereby enabling direct start in CNG mode. In the event of a gas leak, the iCNG technology switches from CNG to petrol mode. For added safety, Tata Nexon also gets a micro switch to turn off the ignition.

Exteriors and Interiors

In terms of its design, the Nexon CNG is similar to its petrol and diesel-powered counterparts in all respects, distinguished solely by its i-CNG badging on boot lid. The interiors will also continue to sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, two-spoke steering wheel, keyless entry, etc.

Like the Tata Nexon EV that recently received a 5-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP), the CNG variant will also come in with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS and EBD. It will also sport Isofix child seat mounts, an electronic stability program, auto-dimming IRVMs and a rear de-fogger.

Tata Nexon CNG competes with other sub 4m SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, while in the same price bracket, it will also take on CNG variants of Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.