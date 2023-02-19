New Tata Nexon Dark Red Edition Teased – Launch Soon

Tata Motors has discontinued Jet Edition of Nexon, Harrier, Safari – Will replace them with Dark Red Edition soon

Facing tough competition from rivals, Tata Harrier and Safari have been updated with a range of new features including ADAS. Enthusiasts can look forward to some more exciting stuff, as Tata is readying Dark Red editions of Harrier and Safari. Sub-4-meter Tata Nexon SUV will also be getting the Dark Red edition.

All three SUVs already have their respective Dark editions. The ‘Dark Red’ editions come across a lot sportier, with their dynamic theme of black and red. Harrier, Safari and Nexon ‘Dark Red’ editions are likely to be priced a bit higher than the existing Dark editions.

Nexon, Harrier, Safari Dark Red edition

Just like the Dark edition, Nexon, Harrier, Safari ‘Dark Red’ editions get the Oberon Black shade. The red bits have been used subtly on the front grille, brake callipers and the ‘Dark’ emblem. Tata logo has been blacked out to ensure a stealthy profile for the SUVs. Harrier and Safari Dark Red editions have 18-inch alloy wheels, which significantly enhance their street presence. Use of chrome bits is limited to the window lining.

Real fun is on the inside, where Tata Dark Red editions get swanky Carnelian red seats. The upholstery comes in a quilted pattern, which enhances the sporty interior theme. Carnelian red leatherette treatment is also there on the grab handles and centre console. The dashboard has a grey shade, whereas mounted components such as AC vents, screen, control buttons get a glossy black treatment. The red-black theme looks absolutely stunning and is sure to make every day rides a lot more exhilarating.

Tata Dark Red editions were showcased with a range of new features. These have now been introduced with standard variants as well. So, there are unlikely to be any new surprises for Dark Red editions in terms of equipment list. Harrier and Safari were recently updated with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front ventilated seats, air purifier, 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, more than 200 voice commands in 6 languages and wireless charger.

ADAS features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, lane change alert, rear collision warning and rear cross traffic alert.

No performance boost

Engine option for Harrier, Safari Dark Red editions will be the 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Harrier and Safari have next-gen multi-drive modes that can tackle a wide variety of challenging terrains.

Tata Nexon has two engine options, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol generating 120 PS / 170 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel generating 115 PS / 260 Nm. Both engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.