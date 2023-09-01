New Tata Nexon Debuts Today – Official Teaser Confirms

2023 Tata Nexon facelift will launch on 14th Sep 2023 – Ahead of that it will be making global debut today

Tata Nexon, which holds the title of being one of the highest selling SUVs in the country, is set to receive its 2nd major facelift since its launch in 2017. Its demand increased when it became the first car manufactured in India to gain a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Alongside this ICE version that receives a facelift is also the Nexon EV that gets is first facelift since its initial release in 2020. Both facelifts will be launched on the same date.

Tata Nexon Facelift Debuts Today

Slated to get a complete revamp in variant nomenclature akin to that of the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon will now be offered in 11 variants of Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). First official teaser is now out, which confirms the debut date as 1st Sep 2023 – which is today.

Speaking about variants and its features, Smart and Fearless trims are new, being introduced for the first time. We take you through each of these variants and features they will display along with optional packages. ‘S’ denotes single-pane sunroof while ‘+’ could include an optional package.

Tata Nexon Facelift Variant wise Features

Tata Nexon Smart trim gets LED head and tail lamps along with LED DRLs as a part of its exterior update along with 16 inch steel wheels. The cabin is seen with a 2 spoke steering wheel design, fabric upholstery, front power windows, manual HVAC controls, multiple drive modes and a 4 inch LCD digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, Nexon Smart receives a central locking system along with ESP and 3 point seat belt for all seats while 6 air bags are offered as standard.

Nexon Smart+ receives all features seen on Smart trim but in addition also gets a 7 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, steering mounted controls with voice command, rear power windows and electric wing mirrors.

Next up is Tata Nexon Pure+ trim which comes in with full LED automatic headlamps and a connected LED strip at the rear. Its 16 inch wheels receive wheel caps while it also sports roof rails. Features also include automatic rain sensing wipers, dual tone dashboard and soft touch pads along with AC vents at the rear. A single-pane sunroof option starts with Nexon Pure+ onwards.

Tata Nexon Facelift – Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S)

Nexon Creative variant gets added features over the Pure+. The exteriors are dominated by sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps, rear wiper and washer and body coloured door handles and wing mirrors while it gets 16 inch alloy wheels. The cabin shows off more premium features with a leather wrapped gear shifter, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC, auto dimming IRVMs and a 7 inch TFT instrument cluster. It also gets push button start, keyless entry, automatic paddle shifters and a cooled glove box. Added safety is via a rear view camera along with tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Nexon Creative+ gets a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto folding OEVMs while safety is enhanced via front parking sensors, cruise control and a 360 degree camera.

Tata Nexon Facelift Fearless Variant

The two top spec variants – Fearless and Fearless+ are more premium with the Fearless trim getting sequential LED welcome signature lamps along with fog lamps with cornering function. It also receives a rear defogger, leather wrapped steering wheel, front central arm rest, air purifier, wireless charger and one touch driver side power window. Features also include a 10.25 fully digital instrument cluster, rear armrest with cup holders and 60:40 split seats at the rear.

Tata Nexon Facelift Fearless+ will boast of a premium sound system with subwoofer, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats and connected car technology with over the air updates along with 10.25 inch touchscreen with slim bezel.

Tata Nexon facelift will see no change in its engine lineup though changes will be in terms of gearbox options. It will continue to draw power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine which will come mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and 7 speed dual clutch automatic. The 1.5 liter diesel engine will continue with 6 speed manual and AMT transmission options.