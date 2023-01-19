New Tata Nexon EV Vs Mahindra XUV400 Vs Kona Vs ZS – Compared

Mahindra XUV400 seems better equipped than Nexon EV in multiple aspects, but how it will perform in real world is yet to be tested

Mahindra’s first mainstream EV, XUV400 SUV was launched recently at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh. It will primarily rival Tata Nexon EV and can also be an affordable alternative to the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

As of now, Nexon EV enjoys a market share of more than 80%. This could change in future, as XUV400 could emerge as a popular choice with its comprehensive range of features. To understand how it fares against rivals, here’s a quick comparison of XUV400 vs. Nexon EV vs. MG ZS EV vs. Kona Electric.

New Nexon EV vs XUV400 vs Kona vs ZS – Specs

Both XUV400 and Nexon EV are offered with two battery pack options. XUV400 has 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery packs, with a range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively. In comparison, Nexon EV has 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh units, with a range of 312 km and 453 km. Nexon EV Max range was recently increased to 453 from 437 earlier.

Largest battery pack in the group is a 50.3 kWh unit that does duty on MG ZS EV. It has the highest range at 461 km. Hyundai Kona packs in a 39.2 kWh battery pack with range of 452 km, which is comparable to XUV400 and Nexon EV. However, real world range of all these EVs will vary based on various variables. Talking about acceleration, XUV400 is the fastest with 0-100 kmph achieved in 8.3 seconds. ZS EV is next with 8.5 seconds, followed by Nexon EV (9 seconds) and Kona Electric (9.3 seconds).

In terms of power output, XUV400 churns out 150 hp across all variants. Nexon EV power output is 129 hp / 145 hp, based on the specific variant. MG ZS EV has the highest number to show at 176 hp. Kona Electric power output is 136 hp. In terms of torque output, Kona Electric leads the pack with 395 Nm. XUV400 has second best torque in the group at 310 Nm. ZS EV delivers 280 Nm whereas Nexon EV has 245 Nm / 250 Nm.

Charging time of these EVs varies based on the type of charger used. With a 50 kW DC fast charger, XUV400 has the fastest charging time of 50 minutes. ZS EV takes the longest, apparently due to its larger battery pack. In a home environment, XUV400 is again the fastest to achieve 0-100% charge. Kona Electric takes the longest time to charge with a standard domestic charger. With a 7.2 kW AC charger, fastest charging time is that of Nexon EV.

New Nexon EV vs Mahindra XUV400 Electric – Dimensions

XUV400 is expected to be roomier than most of its rivals. It is the widest car in the group at 1,821 mm. It is 4,200 mm long, which is higher than 3,993 mm of Nexon EV and 4,180 mm of Kona Electric. MG ZS EV is the longest at 4,323 mm. XUV400 is taller than Nexon EV and Kona Electric while shorter than ZS EV. XUV400 wheelbase is 2,600 mm, which is higher than Nexon EV and ZS EV and same as Kona Electric. XUV400 leads in boot space with 378 litres.

New Tata Nexon EV range, Prices vs Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Which one will you buy? pic.twitter.com/EpiSvkPTHC — RushLane (@rushlane) January 18, 2023

XUV400 introductory price range is Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, which will be applicable on first 5000 bookings. In response to XUV400 launch, Tata Motors recently reduced prices of Nexon EV by Rs 85,000. Nexon EV has the lowest starting price in the group at Rs 14.49 lakh. Kona Electric is priced at Rs 23.84 lakh, whereas MG ZS EV retails in the range of Rs 22.98 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh.